This Fuzzy Teddy Tote Bag Screams Fall-Chic — 31% Off

Changing over our wardrobe for fall means a few things. It means swapping out tanks for long-sleeve tees. It means layering with denim or faux-leather jackets and oversized flannel shirts. It means switching our sandals for booties and it means going from baseball caps to beanies. We wear longer socks, we bring out our tights and scarves and we even choose different nail and lip colors.

One more thing that can really seal the deal for a fall-chic wardrobe is your bag. You’re swapping out everything else, so why not your bag too? Leave your cotton totes and leather cross-bodies in the closet for a bit and try something that really screams fall!

Get The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag (originally $40) for just $28 only at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

If your aspiration for autumn is to fully submerge yourself in the season, then this small teddy tote is a must-own. The entire exterior is covered in a soft, cozy sherpa — including the two small top handles — for a unique look that will earn you countless compliments. It also just makes it super comfy to carry. No more stiff and sharp straps digging into your skin!

This Amazon-exclusive bag keeps the party going on the inside too, ditching the sherpa and exchanging it for a smooth lining that keeps your items easy to find. Undo the magnetic snap closure up top to take a peek at the interior where you’ll find a slip pocket on one wall and a zip pocket on the other for organization and storage!

This tote is currently available in four variations, but the Sandstorm color is the one currently boasting a 31% off sale price — coming in hot at under $30. This is totally the most versatile version too thanks to its neutral beige shade, able to go with any look you’re rocking. If you love the teddy style, you can also grab it in the brown Earth shade. The grey version has more of a sleeker, smoother faux fur if you prefer that, while the last black one has a totally different vibe, going for a patent leather style — still very fall-chic!

This handheld tote is the perfect size to be an everyday bag in the fall and even the winter. Use it to hold your daily essentials like your wallet, keys and more — maybe your sunglasses, your lip balm or maybe a canned latte. Just make sure to grab it in time for cooler weather!

