Review: The Amazon-Exclusive Sock Boots We Want to Wear With Everything

We can’t help it! We’re still utterly, irrevocably obsessed with the sock boot trend. But why wouldn’t we be? The sock boot is a shoe style that undeniably upgrades and elevates any outfit, whether you’re going casual with distressed denim or fancy with a designer dress. But there are so many options out there. Which is the best choice for your wardrobe?

For Us, the answer is clear: The Drop Jane Sock Boot. We think it will be the perfect answer you’ve been searching for too. Now that we’ve given it a test run, we know it’s going to be a long-time favorite on our shoe rack — and we know we want to recommend it to anyone and everyone we know!

Get The Drop Women’s Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot starting at just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This boot has a microsuede upper that’s soft, luxurious and just slouchy enough — a personal favorite for a sock boot style. Inside is a lightly padded footbed, and at the bottom is where you’ll find the unique, eye-catching heel. From a specific angle, this heel might look like a stiletto, while from the back, it could look like a block heel. It’s neither! It’s wide but thin, creating a super cool, angular effect that loses the visual (and physical) weight of a block heel while still keeping the shoe very easy to walk in.

Apart from at special occasions, I rarely wear heels, so being able to wear such a distinctive and modern style while still feeling sure on my feet is a huge plus, especially in an everyday setting. I can’t help it — I love showing them off. I obviously snapped a selfie of my outfit the first time I wore them to send around to friends. Notice how I angled my foot to make sure everyone could see how cool they were!

These sock boots are available in two colors. You can grab a classic, timeless black or opt for the Brandy Brown like I own — which you can see is more of a burgundy red, so don’t let the word “brown” throw you. Black will be very easy to style, but I love how the red is more eye-catching. I like wearing mine with straight leg or baggy jeans, cuffed or cropped to show off the boot in all of its glory. I’ve also, however, worn mine with a voluminous maxi dress with an empire waistline for a totally different look.

I also plan to rock these sock boots with overalls and a turtleneck this winter, or faux-leather pants and an off-the-shoulder sweater. When the weather starts to warm up, I can definitely picture them with a mini dress or tulip shorts and a tank too. So many outfit possibilities! How will you wear your pair when they arrive?

