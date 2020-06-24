Hours Left! Shop Jessica Wang’s Limited Collection of Chic Summer Staples

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’re not too late: The Drop by Jessica Wang is still going strong! The top NYC fashion blogger is known for her editorial style and website, NotJessFashion — “a one-stop destination for aspirational fashion and lifestyle content that’s elevated yet accessible.” Her new collection on Amazon features five chic summer pieces inspired by that same accessibility. She worked on the versatile collection for seven months, but these made-on-demand pieces are only available for 30 hours — and we’re coming up on the final hours right now!

In a post about her collection, Wang wrote that she “especially wanted to make sure each piece could be styled in various ways to suit any occasion – and that they could be mixed with pieces you already own. Everything is super affordable and runs under $100.” Sounds like shopping heaven to Us. Time is almost up though, and these pieces could even sell out before the time runs out, so let’s get to it!

Cloud White Crewneck Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Top

Wang calls this “your not-so-basic white shirt.” The tiered sleeves are so stylish and statement-making, but wearing this top is as easy as throwing on any old T-shirt!

Get The Drop Women’s Cloud White Crewneck Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Top by @jessicawang for just $55 at Amazon before time runs out! Free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Lemon/White Polka-dot Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Ribbed Dress

For Wang, this dress is a “great option for brunch or a picnic” that goes perfectly with “neutral heels and minimal accessories.” We think it would be perfect for fancier occasions too, and we absolutely love the contrast of the voluminous sleeves and the fitted body!

Get The Drop Women’s Lemon/White Polka-dot Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Ribbed Dress by @jessicawang for just $60 at Amazon before time runs out! Free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cloud White Smocked Ruffle-Neck Top with Straps

This top can actually be worn three ways, and each is as impressive as the last. Wang says this is “definitely” her favorite piece of her collection thanks to its airy fabric and the ability to wear it over and over again — with no one even realizing you have the same top on!

Get The Drop Women’s Cloud White Smocked Ruffle-Neck Top with Straps by @jessicawang for just $55 at Amazon before time runs out! Free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Lavendula Ruched Long-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress

This “extra luxe” dress — as described by Wang — is simply stunning. The sheer, ruched sleeves and the flattering wrap design are the perfect combination, and the lavendula color is beyond gorgeous!

Get The Drop Women’s Lavendula Ruched Long-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress by @jessicawang for just $80 at Amazon before time runs out! Free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Lemon/White Polka-dot One-Shoulder Layered Ruffle Sleeve Top

Another bright lemon beauty! Wang says to “let this vibrant piece steal the show” by pairing it with simple bottoms. We definitely don’t think it will have much of a problem doing so, considering the unique one-sleeve design and layered ruffles!

Get the The Drop Women’s Lemon/White Polka-dot One-Shoulder Layered Ruffle Sleeve Top by @jessicawang for just $55 at Amazon before time runs out! Free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

