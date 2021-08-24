Hurry! This Latest The Drop Exclusive Is Bound to Sell Out ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This latest collection from Amazon’s The Drop is seriously hot! It comes courtesy of style influencer Courtney Kerr, who runs her own lifestyle blog that covers all things fashion, beauty and everything in between.

Her limited-edition collection is seriously selling out fast. We’re beyond impressed! But while you still can, there are a few pieces you may still be able to score — one of which is this adorable bright purple blazer.

Get The Drop Women’s Purple Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @Kerrently with free shipping for $80, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is an incredibly versatile piece. It’s made from a silky type of material that has some sheen, and it’s cut in a classic menswear style. This blazer was designed to be styled in multiple ways — you can rock it as a lightweight jacket or as a fun and sophisticated dress! It’s long enough to have the same hem length that a mini dress offers, but if it’s too short for you, we think it would look awesome layered over black biker shorts. Even though it has a boxy fit, it’s bound to look fabulous on tons of different body types!

Get The Drop Women’s Purple Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @Kerrently with free shipping for $80, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you want to wear the garment as a typical blazer, you can dress it up or down for the occasion. With jeans and a basic tee, this blazer can add a touch of elegance to a casual look — but you can also wear it over a lacy corset top with high-waisted pants for a glam going-out ensemble! These pieces are made to order, which is what makes them so special. If you want your chance to own this amazing piece or anything else from this limited-edition collection, make sure you check out The Drop ASAP — and stay on top of any restocking updates!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Purple Double Breasted Blazer Dress by @Kerrently with free shipping for $80, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more exclusive trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!