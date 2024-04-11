Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Normally, I love wearing neutral colors, but I’ve been searching for new pieces to brighten up my wardrobe a bit. I don’t know what it is, but the spring always feels like a reset. The new season is inspiring me to elevate my style. From trending aesthetics to bold colors, I’m excited to explore my creativity through fashion now that spring is finally here again.

Whenever I’m in the market for high-quality pieces, I go on Amazon to see what’s new from trusted brands like The Drop. I can always find comfortable, affordable, and elevated pieces without breaking the bank, which is always important for a frugal shopper like myself. From flattering tops to luxurious handbags, if you can name it, The Drop has a chic iteration of it. I recently came across a stunning midi dress that comes in a lively shade perfect for spring.

Get The Drop Lena Midi Dress for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Drop’s Lena Midi Dress is an undisputed eye-catcher. The full-length frock has a high-neck design that’s so sophisticated. It has a textured bubble knit fabric that’s stretchy and flattering. This sleeveless number comes with an invisible center-back zipper. Shoppers can snag it in women’s sizes XXS through 5XL. The transitional dress comes in black, vintage khaki, and the boldest green envy shade. Frankly, each color is perfect for various springtime festivities.

If you ask me, the dresses’ versatility doesn’t end with the color selection. You can wear it anywhere. It looks so glamorous styled with strappy heels, a mini handbag, and dainty accessories. The midi is just as chic paired with oversized hoops, a denim jacket, and canvas sneakers. You can even team them with a lightweight cardigan and sling-back flats.

Fashion is fun because you get to play around with colors, fabrics and styles that make you happy. Celebrate the liveliness of spring with the help of this vibrant midi dress from The Drop.

