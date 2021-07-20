You Have Under 30 Hours to Shop These Stunning The Drop x Love Hero Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The latest collaboration collection with Amazon’s The Drop is here, and it’s an ultra-special one this time. This time, the limited, made-to-order collection comes from designer Joshua Scacheri (@lovehero), whom you may recognize from season two of Making the Cut (available on Prime Video)!

The collection, which is modeled by influencer and muse Suede Brooks, has pieces available either in the solid Bluebird color or the Purple Wave Print. “The relaxed and tailored styles breathe mood-boosting colors with a summer feel that can be easily styled in a casual and modern way.” Want to see a few of our faves? Shop below! Time is already running out!

This Two-Button Blazer

Not all blazers have to be solid black or even brown or grey plaid. This aqua blazer puts a summery spin on the traditionally dark jacket style, and we can see it being worn both casually and professionally!

Get The Drop Women’s Bluebird Two-Button Blazer by @lovehero for just $70 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on July 20, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Collared Tank

This funky tank top has a collar and buttons up the placket, plus a pocket on either side of the chest. This is easily the type of piece that will have everyone you know (and strangers) asking where you shop!

Get The Drop Women’s Purple Wave Print Extended Shoulder Shirt by @lovehero for just $40 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on July 20, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



These Comfy Shorts

These shorts obviously go with the blazer above, but they can be styled with tons of different pieces. Keep it simple with a white tank like in the photo, try a black tee or maybe go for a silky, lemon-yellow cami!

Get The Drop Women’s Bluebird Pull-on Shorts by @lovehero for just $35 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on July 20, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



These Wide Leg Pants

These Purple Wave pants are an incredible alternative to jeans or basic slacks. They have a relaxed, wide leg fit and the fabric drapes beautifully!

Get The Drop Women’s Purple Wave Print Wide Leg Pants by @lovehero for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET on July 20, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to see the rest of the collection, plus some Staples by The Drop? Shop here! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

