Here’s How to Style This Summery Slip Dress for the Fall

We know how tempting it may be to buy clothes right now that you can exclusively wear in the summer — especially dresses. Here’s the thing: There’s no reason to limit yourself. With the right fashion hacks, you can easily wear a summery dress once the fall weather sets in!

For starters, you don’t want to purchase a piece that’s overly seasonal — like a beach dress or a maxi that’s intended for vacation wear. That’s why we’re looking for simple styles that can be jazzed up accordingly, like this adorable slip dress from The Drop!

Get The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress for prices starting at just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

No matter what season it is, a slip dress always packs a fashion-forward punch. Their ’90s throwback vibe is incredibly popular right now, and if you want to get into the trend, this slip dress is the one to buy! It has a fairly loose fit with a V-neckline and a low back, plus adjustable spaghetti straps. The latter is always a major plus, as you can make the neckline higher or lower to nab your perfect fit.

The midi length is also absolutely ideal. If it were any shorter, this dress wouldn’t be nearly as versatile. There are two side slits, which ensures that the dress is a breeze to move in.

This dress is available in so many different colors, but as we’re shopping with the fall in mind, we would recommend going with one of the brown shades. Right now, you can rock the frock on its own with your favorite sandals, and when it gets colder, team it with some booties and a sleek leather jacket. If you need extra warmth, we can totally picture this dress being a smash hit over a light turtleneck as well. Best of all, once next summer rolls around, this dress will be holding court in your closet ready to go for round two!

