The Fashion and Beauty Secrets These Entrepreneurs Swear By

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of us have our standard routine for how we present ourselves. It’s important for all of us to find our preferred aesthetic as far as clothes, style and hygiene, but we can always learn new things from an ever changing culture of fashion and beauty. Let’s take a look at some secrets and tips from some successful entrepreneurs in the industry.

Less Is More. When it comes to fashion, less is more. Minimal but high quality aesthetics paired with craftsmanship and functionality is the way of the future for all fashion, and especially in the world of sports wear. Minimal and sleek design allows you to layer, accessorize, and dress up or down as you see fit. I swear by having a lot of minimal but sleek options in your wardrobe that can be worn on a run and to the bar.

Daniel Patrick, Founder Daniel Patrick

Hair Transplants. The best beauty secrets are the ones that take money invested and recovery time. When it comes to hair, many people wonder how others are able to maintain their hairlines, fullness and thickness in their hair. Hair transplant surgeries have helped thousands get natural looking results for the long term, rather than just fixing the problem short term with hats, hair care products, or gimmicks. After patients go through a full recovery, they are shocked to see the results and how different it can make their entire appearance.

Jae Pak, Founder Jae Pak MD

Be True to Yourself. I believe that style is an expression of your identity and personal taste. Trends are easy to follow, but don’t let trends steer you away from styles and aesthetics that actually bring you joy. We can get a lot of great style ideas from influencers, blogs and brand ambassadors, but the most genuine and uniquely beautiful people all have one thing in common: the dress for themselves!

Lauren Kleinman, Co-founder The Quality Edit

Hydrate! I believe beauty comes from within. So I start each day not by chugging down a cup of coffee but by drinking water to help release toxins from my body and rehydrate my skin. Drinking water first thing in the morning promotes blood flow and flushes toxins from your system to help keep your skin looking radiant and healthy. And as dehydration is a primary cause of wrinkles, dark patches, and large pores, proper hydration also helps your skin retain a more youthful appearance. Sipping some water in the morning also hydrates your hair, jumpstarts your metabolism, and promotes healthy weight loss. With so many benefits, water must surely be the fountain of youth.

Alix Greenberg, Founder ArtSugar

Empowerment through hygiene. Hygiene is essential to us at Bite, and I believe that taking care of your body and health is the best beauty secret out there. The more care you take with your hygiene and health, the more confident you will feel and the better you’ll feel about how you look on a day to day basis. True beauty comes from within, and taking care of yourself does wonders for your physical and mental health.

Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO Bite

Always get on a schedule. As a digital-first company we have to remember every employee is living in their own individual space. That means time is all you can control. When your body is on an optimized time-based daily schedule you feel better, perform better, sleep better, and look better. There is no better beauty secret than successfully managing one’s own time.

Kevin Miller, Founder of The Word Counter

Limit your products. The biggest mistake people make when adopting a skin care routine is using too many products. These can cause build up on your skin, and sometimes can contain harmful chemicals that do more harm than good in the long run. Stick to a few essential products: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a toner are enough to get started.

Michael Scanlon, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder Roo Skincare

A little goes a long way. When it comes to eye makeup, I swear by the sentiment that a little bit goes a long way. A simple lash and colored eye shadow can do a lot to pop your look and bring everything together. Steer away from thick, complicated makeup routines. Start simple, and see where you can go from there.

Courtney Buhler, CEO & Founder LashPRO Academy

Classic looks over modern trends. When it comes to personal style, classic staples go a lot farther than current trends. Trends when it comes to clothes and accessories pass pretty quickly, but classic looks will always be around to stay and they will always come back into style regardless of trends. That’s we at Stoggles we merged a classic aesthetic look with safety and PPE gear.

Max Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO Stoggles

Logos are distracting. We believe, if it’s not obvious from our product, that logos and brand identity on clothes can be distracting. We always strived to find brands that made great products and clothes, but without loud label identification on the garment. Simple and elegant items are essential for creating a wardrobe unique to you. They are easy to layer, and create new and interesting looks without outwardly identifying with one brand or another.

Joey Zwillinger, CEO Allbirds

Go for quality over quantity. For a long time, fashion trends leaned toward cheaply made garments with high value in brand identity. Ultimately, you might save money in the short term shopping at big department stores but your clothes won’t last. Meaning you’ll be making many trips and spending more than would if your original item had lasted. Look into stepping your quality up to save money in the long run! You’ll be happier with a higher quality item you paid a little more for than something that breaks down in a few months.

Edzard van der Wyck, CEO Sheep, Inc.

At the end of the day, fashion trends and secrets are all dependent on your personal style and needs as an individual. Fashion and beauty are about expression and creativity, so let these tips be inspirations to try new routines and techniques, but stay true to your own personal style and aesthetic.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!