It can be hard to find motivation to work out. The couch is always calling our name, our lack of sleep isn’t helping and our overall mental exhaustion from a day of work can sometimes be too much for pushing through some push-ups. Another big factor? Not owning cute and comfortable activewear.

Sure, that last one can easily be remedied…if you have hundreds of dollars on hand and ready to spend. It’s important to shop quality activewear to get the most out of your workouts, but paying for that activewear is another story. The prices often soar way too high, leaving us thinking we’re better off heading to the couch after all. We promise, though, there are other quality brands out there besides the main few you always hear about. With The Gym People, for example, you can get three times as many pieces as you would at Lululemon — all at the same quality!

Get The Gym People Joggers starting at just $28 at Amazon with free shipping! Get a pair as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These TGP joggers are being compared to Lululemon Align Joggers, which cost $60 to $70 more, depending on the variety you choose. That fact is probably enough to pique your interest, but it’s just one of many that make these joggers so popular. Curious about the rest? Then let’s get to it!

These joggers are made with a four-way stretch fabric with low-friction and moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry during intense cardio workouts or neighborhood walks on humid days. This fabric is silky soft, with a finish that lies somewhere between matte and satin, and is available in three colors: black, grey and blue. Black is available in a shorter capri version too!

These tapered pants have a wide, elastic waistband that lies flat against the skin to provide control and shaping, as well as two side pockets that — surprise! — are actually deep enough to hold things. We’re talking your phone, your wallet or your hand. It’s a refreshing detail that we wish every company would take note of!

Starting to feel the motivation? Just wait until you try these on for the first time. You’ll actually be excited to work out. And when you’re done? Well, these pants are great for lounging too. They really can do it all!

