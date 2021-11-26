The North Face Black Friday Weekend Jacket Deals to Shop Now — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is truly not holding back this year, and neither are we! We’re delivering all of the best deals that shoppers are buzzing about straight to you on the daily, and trust Us: You don’t want to miss out on any of these savings.

As the height of winter is on the horizon and temperatures already dropping, we’re in serious need of a new cold-weather jacket. Sure, there are plenty of places to turn to — but one of the most trusted outerwear brands is indisputably The North Face. Of course, their pieces are an investment, but you can currently find some incredible sale prices on many of their most-beloved items. That said, we have one particular jacket in mind that’s bound to satisfy even the pickiest of shoppers.

Get the Women’s Explore Farther Jacket (originally $199) on sale with free shopping for just $119, available from The North Face!

This short jacket is a lightweight puffer that’s on the thinner side, but that doesn’t make it any less warm than a heavier option. It’s a great piece to have on hand right at the start of the winter before you’re basically required to leave the house draped in thick jackets and scarves, channeling Joey’s infamous ensemble on Friends.

Our favorite feature of this coat may be the chic standup collar! Not only does it look seriously cool, but it can also provide you with extra warmth and protection against chilling winds.

Get the Women’s Explore Farther Jacket (originally $199) on sale with free shopping for just $119, available from The North Face!

You can score it right now at 40% off directly from The North Face, and it’s available in four different colors: Black, ice blue, dark grey and pale mauve. This sale is only going to last through the weekend, so if you’re in love with this jacket and don’t want to shell out big bucks, get it now before your size is out of stock! If you’re in the market for something different that still packs a stylish punch, check out the awesome selection we have below!

See it: Get the Women’s Explore Farther Jacket (originally $199) on sale with free shopping for just $119, available from The North Face!

More The North Face Black Friday Jacket Deals That We’re Loving:

Looking more more? Shop everything available during The North Face’s Black Friday Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!