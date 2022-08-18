Say Goodbye to Summer With These Fashion-Forward Steals

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

While we might not all love that August is coming to a close, we’re sure these end-of-summer deals will sweeten the pot! Our goal? Make the season feel like it’s lasting even longer with these gorgeous products. From vibrant dresses to adorable plates, Shop With Us has it all to ensure you get the most out of the season’s final days.

Frida Clutch

What better way to style an outfit than a chic straw clutch? Coming in three different colors — bluebell, natural and navy — this clutch is bound to look great with any outfit you put together. Now on sale for 30% off, the handy accessory comes with a 25” gold chain so you can turn it into a handbag or crossbody. Done and done!

Get the Lisi Lerch – Frida Clutch for $54.60 — save 23.40!

Inspirational Entertainment Plates

Treat yourself! These ceramic plates are ideal for an end-of-summer meal. Made for appetizers and desserts, these gold detailed plates will add a beautiful and fun addition to your collection. Now on sale for $29.89, this set could be yours today — and will also make a perfect housewarming gift.

Get the Jill and Ally Inspirational Ceramic Entertaining Plates for $29.89 — save $12.11!

22″ Flip Ins

Ever wanted longer hair but been concerned it’s too hot and heavy to handle in the summer? Well, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is here to solve all your problems! Featured in 39 different colors, these 22” extensions are practically guaranteed to match your desired style. Now 15% off, you can save $69 on these luxurious extensions.

Get the Pretty Messy Hair 22 Inch Flip Ins for $376 — save $69!

