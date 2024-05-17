Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I love flip-flops — especially during spring and summer! Whether I’m running errands or hanging with my friends, nine times out of ten, I’m going to opt for a pair of flip-flops. What’s more, I hate when my feet sweat, and this shoe silhouette is an easy way to make sure it doesn’t happen. Are you looking for a new pair of flip-flops? I found my favorite comfy, neutral pair of flip flops that I’m sure will become your new spring and summer closet staple — and they’re 34% off now at Nordstrom (look at you)!
The FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop is not your ordinary flip flop — seriously! They are a biomechanically engineered pair that features ultra-lightweight microbubble cushioning. Further, this option has all the things you love about flip flops — thong silhouette, toe exposure — but they’re a much more comfortable option that will make you throw away all your old pairs.
Get the FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop for $25 (was $38) at Nordstrom!
Although styling flip-flops probably doesn’t come to the top of your mind, it still can be done! For instance, you could pair them with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a fitted T-shirt for an easy and stylish Y2K-inspired look. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy midi dress and a cardigan for a refined yet comfy ensemble. Also, these flip-flops come in nine colors — we love the black and metallic silver variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.
While wearing and gushing over these flip-flops, one Nordstrom reviewer said, “I can’t say enough good things about this flip-flop! I wear them the minute that I get out of bed! I have plantar fasciitis, and I have zero pain when I wear them.” One more reviewer added, “I was on the quest for a traditional flip-flop look but not flat. These do the trick and are light wide enough so my toes don’t hang on the sides and are comfortable.”
Lastly, we love flip-flops because they’re such a simple style that allows for your feet to stay comfy while your outfit does the talking! If you need a new pair, grab this option from FitFlop for a steal while you can!
See it: Get the FitFlop iQushion Flip Flop for $25 (was $38) at Nordstrom!
Want to see some other options available on Nordstrom? Shop more flip flops we found below:
- Tory Burch Kira Flip Flop — was $88, now just $62!
- Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flop — just $34!
- Jeffrey Campbell Elemental Platform Flip Flop — just $45!
- Olukai Ohana Flip Flop — just $75!
Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from FitFlop here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!