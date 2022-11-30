Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

With holiday shopping well underway, we can already feel the seasonal stress creeping in. Picking out original presents for the women in our life is always a challenge. There’s only so many candles, blankets and sweaters we can buy without becoming repetitive. But there is one tried-and-true gift that never gets old: jewelry. And when it comes to pieces that are beautiful, unique and affordable, there’s no brand better than Kendra Scott. Best of all, Kendra Scott has Us covered — they recently launched their own gift guides to assist with any of our holiday shopping needs!

Known for luxurious styles that don’t break the bank, Kendra Scott is both a household name and a Hollywood favorite. Celebrity fans include Blake Lively, Kyle Richards, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber.

The beauty of this jewelry is that the pieces are personalized with special touches that stand out from other sellers. There are letter looks, birthstone gems and engravable styles that you can tailor to your loved one. Kendra Scott truly is the ultimate gifting destination for the holidays and beyond.

Need some help finding the perfect present for your mom, sister, daughter or friend? Shop these five fabulous finds from Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Gifts for Her: Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace

One of Kendra Scott’s signature styles, this top-rated necklace is simple yet stunning. With 24 different gemstones to choose from, you can cater to your recipient’s birthdate or preference. “AMAZING,” one customer gushed. “I have gotten so many compliments and i love this necklace so much! I never take it off.” I hardly ever wear jewelry, but even I own this pendant. It goes with everything!

Shop Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

Starting at $55.00 See It!

Gifts for Mom: Colette Hoop Earrings in Gold

Everywhere we turn lately, women are rocking small gold hoop earrings with slicked-back buns. So chic! Thick yet lightweight, these 14k gold hoops from Kendra Scott are everyday essentials. As one shopper said, “Great daily hoop earring that can be dressed up or down. Sturdy and durable. You can literally grab these with any outfit and they will be perfect.”

Shop Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

$60.00 See It!

Gifts for Daughter: Livy Gold Huggie Earrings in White Crystal

Sparkle and shine this holiday season in these gold huggie earrings with white crystal accents. This dazzling design almost looks like two earrings paired together. “Perfect! Love these earrings,” one reviewer reported. “These earrings are perfect for any look.”

Shop Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

$70.00 See It!

Gifts for Her: Elaina Curb Chain Bracelet in 18k Gold Vermeil

Spell it out with this customizable chain bracelet made with 18k gold vermeil. You can add a free engraving to send a meaningful message to that special someone. And the chain style is such a vibe!

Shop Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

$250.00 See It!

Gifts for Mom: Letter Gold Disc Reversible Pendant Necklace

One of Kendra’s personal picks, this bestselling initial necklace features a reversible pendant. One side is gold, while the other is iridescent abalone. “Gorgeous necklace,” one reviewer declared. “So versatile for layering or wearing on its own. The reversible option is genius! Can be dressed up or down.”

Shop Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

$80.00 See It!

Shop more jewelry from Kendra Scott’s Holiday Gift Guide here!

Looking for additional jewelry holiday gift ideas? Check out more picks below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!