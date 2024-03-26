Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In my eyes, warm-weather clothes are unmatched. I just feel infinitely lighter and more carefree when I wear a flouncy shirt, slinky silk dress or any white garment. That said, despite all the positives of spring and summer fashions, there’s one small downfall: Many of the trends — whether it be the delicate fabric, strappy designs or light colors — simply aren’t compatible with bras.

I already despise bras, although I sometimes need that extra coverage and smoothing power that the undergarment offers (especially when a white shirt is a bit more sheer than anticipated!). That’s why I was thrilled to discover one long-lasting, simple solution that I can wear with every finicky material, cutout and color that keeps me secure and smooth: The Bristols 6 Nippies Reusable Nipple Covers.

These handy little silicone pasties are a total game-changer in my wardrobe. I’ve tried countless covers that lack adhesive power and longevity, and these are the first pair that live up to (and exceed!) expectations. To put it into perspective, I am a size 34B, and try to avoid wearing traditional bras when possible. (I just hate how they dig into my skin and straps never stay in place.) That said, when I’m wearing a tight top or a uniquely designed dress, I don’t want my nipples to poke through the fabric — ideally, I want to replicate the appearance of wearing a bra (a smooth, molded finish) without wearing one, and these nipple covers give me the exact look I’m after time and time again.

Made of smooth Invisifeel silicone, I often forget that I’m even wearing pasties because of how weightless they are. I simply stick ’em on and go about my day. I appreciate that they’re matte, so there’s no awkward attention drawn to my chest in pictures when I’m wearing a slightly see-through shirt. Additionally, they’re super easy to care for. A quick hand wash with soap and water keeps them in pristine condition without deteriorating the adhesive.

I’m not the only one who loves these nipple covers, either. Nordstrom shoppers adore these so much, they’ve quickly risen to be one of the retailer’s best sellers. “These are amazing,” one reviewer writes. “Easy to use, covers everything and extremely comfortable. I would almost go braless forever LOL! Just peel them off carefully. They come in a nice little box for storage and a plastic shield to protect the stickiness. There is literally no detection on the outer edges. They also don’t curl up on the edges. Highly recommend.”

As we get closer to the warmer months, these will be an indispensable accessory in your wardrobe. Get ready to step out confidently, without having to worry about wardrobe mishaps like visible bra straps or nip slips — these nipple covers have you covered.

