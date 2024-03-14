Your account
The Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits to Grab at Macy’s ASAP

By
Aerial shot of woman relaxing in a water bungalow
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beach, pool and lake days are upon us! Even if you already live in a warmer climate, the arrival of spring (and ultimately summer) means it’s time to get serious about your swimwear. Let’s get your collection stocked up with cute, flattering bathing suits that make you look and feel amazing!

Macy’s is an excellent shopping destination if you’re looking for high-quality swimwear with tummy control. If you want to look snatched in the sand or the sea, these are the picks you need to check out. Shop our current favorite tummy-control one-pieces below, starting under $50!

Cupshe Tummy-Control Wrapped One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-cupshe-wrapped
Macy’s

Cupshe is one of our favorite affordable swimwear brands with a large variety of flattering designs. This one-piece utilizes a wrapped front for a cute accent that also offers tummy control!

$46.00
See it!

DKNY Ruffle Plunge Underwire Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-dkny
Macy’s

A little ruching here, a little ruffle there and — boom — you have a swimsuit you’ll absolutely adore. Grab this plunging style in a bright color like pink or blue or something sleek like black or navy!

$98.00
See it!

La Blanca Island Goddess Tummy-Control Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-la-blanca-strappy
Macy’s

The tonal stripes and tummy control work brilliantly together to create a waist-cinching effect on this black bathing suit. It’s amazing enough from the front, but the back just makes it even better!

$125.00
See it!

Calvin Klein Twist-Front Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-calvin-klein
Macy’s

If you love a fun pattern, this hibiscus flower one-piece is bound to catch your eye. This twist-front swimsuit is colorful and wonderful, from its adjustable straps to its ruched tummy!

$80.00
See it!

Cupshe Color Contrast One-Shoulder Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-cupshe-color-block
Macy’s

Color-block lovers, this one is for you. In addition to its color variety, it also gives you the one shoulder look (removable strap included for the other side) — plus a cutout design in back!

$40.00
See it!

La Blanca Island Goddess Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit

macys-tummy-control-swimsuits-la-blanca-off-shoulder
Macy’s

Take things off the shoulder with this ruffle neckline one-piece. This bathing suit even adds on a lace-up cutout in back, ensuring that compliments will come flying your way!

$130.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more swimwear at Macy’s here!

