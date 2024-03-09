Settle Into Summer With This Sizzling Bikini

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may not be quite spring just yet, but it’s right around the corner. And that means it’s perfectly fine to start looking for your favorite new swimsuit. But as you know, not all swimsuits are made equal. You’ve got to shop around a bit to find one that works best for you, and that might take a minute to do. Luckily, we’ve found one that might very well shoot to the top of your list.

Related: 17 High-Coverage Bikinis to Perfect Your Swimwear Collection Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s bikini season! But that doesn’t mean you need to wear a skimpy string bikini. If you want to rock a two-piece this summer without a super low-cut or cheeky silhouette, there are many stylish, confidence-boosting options out […]

The Vuori Dune Bikini is available in two separate pieces that total up to $136. It comes in this beautiful emerald green (Ivy), and three other colors: Black, Chocolate, and Dewdrop Natural. It’s available in sizes XXS to XXL, so it fits a wide range of bodies. And best of all, it’s both comfortable and supportive for a fit you can count on. It will stay put even if you’re a diver instead of a swimmer.

Get the Dune Bikini for just $136 at Vuori!

The bikini top is a supportive bandeau that’s meant to stay put thanks to a pair of adjustable straps, removable cups, and high UPF sun protection that works hard to keep the sun’s rays from penetrating your skin. Plus, it’s made from moisture wicking, recycled materials. The actual fabric itself is soft and comfortable against your skin, too. It’s plenty stretchy so it can move with you as well.

Get the Dune Bikini for just $136 at Vuori!

Both top and bottom can be bought together or separately, depending on if you only need one part or both. That way you can save a little cash if needed, but you’ll want to get the entire ensemble if you want to look great this year when it’s time to hit the pool, that we can guarantee.

Get the Dune Bikini for just $136 at Vuori!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

It’s the perfect time to snag a new swimsuit, and this one is a great, luxe option that you can see all through its construction. You’ll love how secure it feels and how it clings to your body instead of falling off or sagging – because no one wants that.