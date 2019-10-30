Say Goodbye to Shine With This Amazing Setting Powder





We all live incredibly busy lives — or we at least have incredibly busy days every now and then! When we have a packed schedule that requires running around all day, the last thing that we’re thinking about is how our skin is looking. Even if we are concerned about our appearance, it’s not like we can find the time for a complete touch-up.

This is where setting powders come into play. They’re essential to keep makeup looking picture-perfect all day long. And according to Amazon shoppers, this one from Dermablend is the best of the best that’s available on the market.

Get the Dermablend Professional Loose Setting Powder for just $29, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

If you don’t want to worry about how your makeup is looking on a jam-packed afternoon, then consider giving the Loose Setting Powder from Dermablend a try. We’re honestly obsessed with the results that this product can give you, which include helping to eliminate shine from your face.

For people that have oily or combination skin, this setting powder is crucial to helping manage those problem areas. One shopper said that their “combination skin” is kept in check and it “effectively reduces shine” all day.

The loose setting powder is great for setting your makeup (obviously), baking your face and for touching up throughout the day. Though we don’t think you’ll need to do the latter too often, as this powder can help extend your makeup wear for up to 16 hours! Now that is seriously impressive.

This powder comes in three different shades to accommodate various skin tones. The original is perfect for those that are fairer, while the warm saffron color is perfect for darker complexions. The finish for this powder is matte, so if you like a dewy, look this is not the setting powder for you.

Shoppers are definitely on board with this powder and how it delivers. A whopping 82% of shoppers have awarded it four stars or higher, and positive ratings are essential in selecting what products we purchase while shopping online. They’re calling this product a “power powder” and say that it “allows for flawless makeup application with shine control.”

With all of this positive feedback on this loose powder from Dermablend, it’s hard to find a reason to not give it a try. If you’re in need of a product to set your makeup with confidence, then this power might be perfect for you!

