



The shoe vault in our closet is stuffed with booties because we can’t get enough of this comfy but stylish footwear option. A great way to step out in style, booties add an illusion of longer legs plus keep our feet nice and toasty. While Mother Nature can sometimes leave Us with a short list of options for making a stylish statement, the fear of ruining our favorite pair of shoes is real. At Shop With Us, we believe that we should never have to sacrifice our style in all weather conditions and we spied a pair of weatherproof boots at Nordstrom that fall right in line.

See It: Grab the Aquatalia Faria Weatherproof Bootie originally $425, now on sale for just $169 at Nordstrom! You save $256, or 60%!

The Aquatalia Faria Weatherproof Bootie is the trendy essential our closet needs. Crafted with a stretch-suede construction, this design molds to our feet for a stylishly snug finish. Boasting a 2″ chunky block heel, this pick provides the ultimate level of comfort perfect for all-day wear.

Functional, yet stylish, this pick features a slip-resistant rubber sole that provides excellent traction in wet conditions. The sealed seams and patented waterproofing treatment also come in handy to keep our feet dry while we’re out and about. Even better, the stain-resistant build will keep these booties looking great as we tackle the ever-changing fall weather. Sorry in advance, rain boots!

Normally retailing for $450, we can snag this gorgeous find at a cool 60 percent off markdown. A standout Cyber Monday pick, we are excited to scoop up this versatile style without having to break the bank.

The comfortable build and on-trend finish make this design an absolute must-have for Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers love that the zipper allows for maintaining the elasticity of the ankle, while others say that this shoe style is “the perfect example of beauty without sacrificing comfort.”

Shoppers can’t stop singing its praises. One reviewer shared, “I am tempted to get a second pair in another color because the look and heel are so perfect.” Others comment on how water-resistant the boot is and it simply makes dressing for the day that much easier. Plenty of others note how difficult boot shopping, especially comfy yet stylish boot shopping, can be and how this find is an absolute gem!

Many reviewers even called the boot their favorite boot ever! Some do comment on the price (although it is now on sale) and still stand by their purchase stating that they actually saved money in the long run by not wasting it on less expensive and lower quality boots. A great investment and a designer label sound like the perfect find and we would stock up on this pair even if was at full price!

Ready to add this chic design to your growing collection? Sizes 5 to 12 are currently up for grabs in select styles. A great find that can suit a variety of styles, there is no telling how long this piece will remain in stock.

Be sure to shop all the best deals at Nordstrom’s amazing up to 60% off Cyber sale. Items are bound to sell out fast so we’re scooping up all the best finds ASAP! Hurry to catch some of the best deals at Nordstrom all year!

