Isn’t it great when you find a clothing piece that has duality? Whether it’s a stretchy pair of leggings or a flouncy dress, having clothing that can help you rise to any occasion is a godsend. Are you looking for a new top? We found the cutest, simple shirt that will work for everyday wearing or a formal get together — and it’s only $15 at Walmart!

This Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves nails all the current trends gracefully. It’s uses a 60% cotton and 40% rayon blend that’s breathable and sturdy with a clean V-neckline. Also, the ruching on the bodice of the top is very eye-catching, and it’s so stylish.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Woven Top with Puff Sleeves for $15 (was $17) at Walmart!

We love the effortless, prim and proper feel of this top. The puffy sleeves add some drama, and its form-fitting design, this top is a chameleon piece that you’ll constantly reach for. To style it, you could throw it on with jeans and cute mules for a sophisticated, sleek ensemble. Additionally, you could rock it with a poofy skirt and flat sandals for a look that can go from the resort to running errands easily. Further, this shirt comes in four colors and has a XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this easy top, one Walmart shopper noted, “I loved it so much I bought all the different prints. I feel like they can each be dressed up or down. Walmart is really putting out some cute and good quality clothing at great prices. Keep it up!”

So, if you’re looking for a fashionable but versatile piece to add to your wardrobe, this trendy but classic top could make the perfect new addition!

