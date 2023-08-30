Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even big names can struggle finding the perfect mascara. It can be a Goldilocks situation trying to nail down the ideal mascara for your needs — this one is too clumpy, that one is too smudgy, this one is too crumbly, over and over again until you have a bin full of twice-used mascaras and no winners. It can be a frustrating search… but, luckily, you have Us here to do some of the legwork for you.

In our hunt for the holy grail of lash lusciousness, we found one beloved of royalty and reality stars alike: Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara. Princess Eugenie of the British royal family is, along with her sister Princess Beatrice, known for having large and expressive eyes. Her makeup artist, Hannah Martin, frames them with Stila HUGE Extreme Lash, telling Hello! in 2021 that the mascara “[helps] wake up the eyes, framing them and giving [them] a little lift.” Celebs closer to home also adore Stila’s signature mascara. “I barely wear makeup, but I love a good mascara. Stila is my go-to,” Selling Sunset star Maya Vander revealed to Page Six in 2020. Coming from the no-nonsense Maya, you know the product must be good to score such high praise!

Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara delivers on what it promises in the name — extreme, HUGE lashes! This Amazon’s Choice beauty favorite will give you major lash volume, length, lift, curl and glossy black color all after just one coat (imagine two!). That means no need for falsies, extensions or growth serums. How do they do it? Well, Stila HUGE Extreme Lash is made with a custom blend of soft, flexible waxes and lash conditioners to build crunch- and clump-free length and volume, aided by a unique curved wand with crimped brush bristles that give a major assist in helping the mascara hug, catch and coat each and every little lash you can reach. It’s long-wearing, smudge-proof and lengthening — and while not waterproof, it can even be layered with a waterproof mascara if you’re concerned about lasting through teary peepers.

Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara is totally natural, and has been clinically tested to be safe for users of all kinds, including those with contact lenses. No clumps, flakes or fall out either… just lush, luxurious and long lashes!

But of course, orincesses and reality stars aren’t the only superfans of Stila HUGE Extreme Lash. Over 3,000 reviewers on Amazon have given the mascara a perfect 5 stars out of 5 rating, with many gushing over its lasting power and, of course, the volume and length it delivers to eyelashes. “This is my go-to mascara. It really holds well throughout the day. Creates full lashes and does well with water,” said one. Another shared, “I really like this mascara. It does lengthen the lashes and also adds volume. It stays on all day,” adding as a helpful tip, “I gently remove it with coconut oil at night [and] have not had any issue with removing it.” One user gushed about the compliments received while wearing Stila HUGE Extreme Lash. “I love this mascara. My lashes look full and HUGE and long when I use it and I get a lot of compliments on my lashes now,” they revealed. “It’s not sticky like some mascaras are either (I’ve used some that just act as like a glue and it’s awful – not this though). Great stuff.”

A savvy shopper on Amazon shared their long journey with this mascara: “I first received this mascara in a beauty subscription box and I’ve been hooked ever since,” they wrote. “I have long but straight and sparse lashes. If I curl my lashes and then apply one coat of this mascara, it looks like I’m wearing falsies. It dries almost instantly, which is my favorite part because 50% of the time, I sneeze right after putting on mascara. The other 50% of the time, I blink too hard and would mess it up anyway. I never have to worry about it with this mascara. It’s not waterproof but has held up well in rainstorms and crying sessions. It comes off pretty easily… My last favorite thing is the size — this is a huge tube of mascara and will last forever…. I will always be loyal to this mascara (despite my affinity for Benefit’s They’re Real) and am happy to recommend it to when I’m inevitably asked how I get these freakishly long and lush lashes.”

“Freakishly long and lush lashes”? Count Us in! Grab your own tube of Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara on Amazon and frame your eyes they way they were meant to be framed: freakishly!

