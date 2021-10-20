This Unbelievably Soft Blanket Is the Holiday Gift That Keeps On Giving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is our favorite time of year, and the period between Halloween and the holidays is especially magical. Once snow begins to fall, we feel like we’re in a Hallmark movie. All we need is a cup of hot cocoa, a warm fireplace and a cozy blanket, and we’re good to go! But not all throws provide the sensory satisfaction we’re searching for — some are too small or stiff, while others are heavy or itchy. The ideal winter blanket wraps Us up in its extra soft embrace.

Enter Barefoot Dreams. From socks to sleepwear, this bestselling brand is all about keeping it cozy, and their top-rated throws are no exception! If you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift, look no further — this heavenly soft blanket from Nordstrom is a superb stocking stuffer for anyone on your list. No more stress over shopping for loved ones! With 14 different colors to choose from, this blissful blanket is a guaranteed holiday hit.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $147 at Nordstrom!

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket lives up to its name — cuddle up under this toasty throw, and you’ll immediately feel its soothing, serene qualities. Featuring easy-care fabric, this microfiber blanket won’t shrink, pill or wrinkle in the wash. And with a lightweight yet warm texture, this throw is ultra-comfy on chilly nights. We’re already counting down the days until we can watch Love Actually while bundled up in this Barefoot Dreams blanket (Us to this throw: “To me, you are perfect”).

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $147 at Nordstrom!

The reviews for this beautiful blanket are overwhelmingly positive — a staggering 82% of ratings gave five stars. One satisfied shopper gushed, “Best blanket EVER!! Super soft, cozy, and comfy!! Just want to curl up with it forever! Best purchase I’ve made in a while!” Another review agreed, saying, “Soft and cozy throw. Family favorite. Washes beautifully. Highly recommend the splurge.” And one shopper compared this blanket to “sleeping in a cloud.” Cozy dream come true!

According to reviews, this Barefoot Dreams blanket makes for a favorably foolproof gift. “This is the most amazing blanket EVER!” one shopper declared. “My oldest daughter bought me one last year for Christmas and now it’s a holiday must I buy for family and friends every year! It’s light, warm and cozy!” Another said, “Stock up for gifts for anyone anytime. Holidays, birthdays, new baby. Softest, comfortable, durable blanket.” Snag this gem early before it sells out!

See It! Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket for $147 at Nordstrom!

Lounge on the sofa or snuggle under the covers with this CozyChic throw. It can also serve as decorative décor in the living room or at the bottom of your bed. And unlike most blankets that will fall apart over time, many shoppers claim this gift will last forever! Pro tip: You might want to buy an extra blanket in case you end up keeping one for yourself.

Not your style? Shop more from Barefoot Dreams here and explore more gifts from Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!