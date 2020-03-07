We couldn’t be more excited for the spring season. In fact, we’re already making plans to go to all of the rooftop bars and outdoor brunch spots in town. Though those days might still be a few weeks away, we can be ready at a moment’s notice by planning all of the outfits we’re going to wear!

Naturally, we want to look on point in all of the pictures that end up on Instagram Stories, and the right ensemble is key. And what’s the transitional piece that ties it all together? The perfect lightweight cardigan! We have a true affinity for this beauty that we spotted on Amazon, and honestly can’t wait until the package arrives!

Get the Tickled Teal Women’s Long Sleeve Knit Open Front Sweater for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



We adore this longline cardigan from Tickled Teal. It’s crafted from a material that’s as light as air and very soft to the touch. We also love the waffle-style knit of this sweater, and the two front pockets on either side. It’s a great garment to throw on if it’s warm but there’s still a slight chill in the air. It comes in six different colors, and we’re tempted to scoop up one of each! Take your pick between burnt orange, black, mustard yellow, mauve, light grey and ivory. Major!

The sleeves on this cardigan are extra long, which gives off a relaxed vibe. This cardigan is at the top of our fashion mood board for when the sun starts shining a little brighter, but it’s still not denim shorts season. It’s the ideal accent to an easygoing outfit — and who doesn’t need that?

Shoppers say that this cardigan is “perfect” and that the fit of it is exactly right. It’s meant to be loose and slightly slouchy, so you should be fine picking it up in your usual size. This is the cute, comfy and adorable cardigan of our dreams — and can’t wait to style it ASAP!

