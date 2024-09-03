Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shoes are like the finishing touch to any ensemble. Now that we’re focusing on fall fashion, we can’t help but swoon over riding boots. They deliver sophistication and class when paired with skinny jeans and a blazer. You can use them to casual pieces like sweatshirts and leggings. They’re usually crafted from high-quality leather that brings their price point up a few notches. Thankfully, we stumbled across an affordable pair that you can strut your stuff in for under $30!

Time and Tru is one of our favorite Walmart brands. Not only does it deliver trendy pieces, but they’re always affordable, too. Case in point, the go-to brand has a pair of stunning Riding Boots that cost $29 that look ultra-luxe. They knee-high boots combine a subtle Western flair with regal sophistication. They feature a side zip closure and a chic buckle attachment on the side.

They come in two fall-approved shades you’ll be able to mix and match with so many other colors. Cognac is a rich brown shade that goes great with everything from green hues to orange and red styles. The boots also come in black, which effortlessly pairs with most pieces in any wardrobe. They’re available in women’s sizes 6-12 in medium and wide, for an inclusive fit.

Now that the weather is shifting, these boots are perfect for fall-friendly ensembles. Whether you’re rocking a dress or a mini skirt with tights or rocking flowy, wide-leg jeans, you’ll look so polished and refined in these boots. You can wear them to run errands in leggings and skinny jeans or dress them up with office-friendly pieces. The options truly are endless!

With fall approaching at the speed of light, it’s only right to upgrade your footwear collection to match. These luxe-looking riding boots are a seasonsal staple and no one will be able to guess you snagged them for under $30 at Walmart.

