For the busy mom on the go, having a rotation of clothing you can wear to multiple places is essential. Whether running errands or hanging with the fam, opting for clothing like jeggings can make all the difference. We found the cutest, neutral pair of jeggings that will coordinate well with everything already in your closet — and they’re only $13 at Walmart!

These Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Jeggings are perfect to wear while accomplishing all your daily tasks. They feature a 53% cotton, 32% polyester and 15% spandex material composition that’s sturdy, functional and comfortable. What we particularly love about this pair is their skinny, high-rise fit that moves with the body and also will help showcase your shoes!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Jeggings for $13 (was $15) at Walmart!

To style these jeggings, you could pair them with a flouncy blouse and heels for an elevated but still laid-back look that works for any occasion. Or, you could pair them with an easy T-shirt and boots for a warm, comfy fall or winter ensemble. Further, this option comes in 11 colors — we love the rustic plum and sea turtle color variations — and have an XS to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these jeggings, one Walmart reviewer said, “I love these jeggings. They are SUPER comfortable!!! You dress them up with a blazer and boots or dress them down with a T-shirt or tank top with sandals or tennis shoes.”

Another reviewer added, “I love the consistency of these pants. I wear them almost every day for work and have multiple pairs.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of pants you can wear during any season, you should snag these Time and Tru jeggings for a steal while you can!

