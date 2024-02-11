Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everybody needs a good pair of jeggings in their closet. Due to sleek dark washes to flare-leg silhouettes, this silhouette has come a long way from their 2010s debut. Are you looking for a functional pair of jeggings that give off the real jean feel? We found a stylish pair that will probably become a new closet staple for you — and they’re only $10 at Walmart!

These Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Jeggings are stretchy enough to make you forget you even have them on! They feature a 53% cotton, 32% polyester and 15% spandex material composition with four-way stretch for flexible and durable wearing. Also, the pants have two faux pockets and a pull-on style for easy wearing.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Jeggings for $10 (was $15) at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these pants effortlessly, pair them with sneakers and a hoodie for a warm and sporty outfit. You could also rock these jeggings with heels and a flouncy blouse for an elevated finish when the time calls for a little more.

While gushing about these stretchy, durable pants, a Walmart shopper said, “I love the stretch of these jeggings. They are so comfortable! They’re also thick enough to pass as traditional jeans! Also, I love the button detail and the back pockets!”

One more Walmart shopper added, “These are my fav! I can dress them up for work or casual wear.”

Further, Jeggings are durable and flexible enough to handle all your daily tasks, and you should get this pair from Walmart for a steal! These pants work no matter the season, and you’ll feel comfy in them all day long.

