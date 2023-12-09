Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lazy weather season is upon us! With it being frigid and cold outside, it’s now more difficult than ever to convince yourself to leave your home for any reason, and when you do, you want to find the easiest thing to wear! We have the answer to your winter wardrobe blues — jeggings! Jeggings are not a new idea, but in terms of accessibility and ease, they can be your secret fashion arsenal. Amazon sells a pair of jeggings that are 25% off right now, and they’re only $16!

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Jegging is a bestseller on Amazon with over 8,000 five-star reviews singing their praises! They have a 52% cotton, 39% polyester and 9% elastane composition — essentially super stretchy denim — and come in 12 chic colors. These jeggings have a skinny silhouette and a wide elastic pull-on waistband for extra comfort and front and back pockets for a true jeans appearance.

Amazon Essentials’ Women’s Pull-On Knit Jeggings could become a closet staple due to their flexibility. Think of all the occasions — or errand runs — you’ll attend and complete while wearing this easy pant option.

Styling jeggings is pretty easy — think of them as a more stretchy pair of jeans! Dress these jeggings up with a leather jacket and boots for a hardcore look. Or, dress them down with a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual outfit that puts comfort first!

One Amazon reviewer said, “This is my 3rd pair of these cotton knit jeggings. They are soft enough they feel heaven. They are not too tight yet hold their form so nicely all day. They have a thick waist band so easy to pull up. They are just what this 75 yr old lady needed for arthritic knees and they look sharp…or so say my family.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “These are a great quality material and so comfortable. The size is accurate. I wear a size 14 and ordered an XL. They are flattering and not skin tight. I also love the belt loops so I can dress them up with a belt. They look like a regular pair of skinny leg dress slacks.”

One more Amazon reviewer chimed in, “’I’ve purchased 5 of these leggings over time. Unlike other jeggings/leggings I’ve purchased, these have been very consistent with sizing. For potential buyers, I’m 5’9” and 162 lbs. I carry my weight in my hips and thighs. These pants fit comfortably around my waist and are a perfect length. I can wear them with sandals, sneakers, or boots, and they’re comfortable and the length is just as pictured in the description. For me, this was a win especially when I can get them at a sale price!”

