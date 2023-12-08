Shop the 10 Best Gifts That Give Back on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During this time of the year, it’s important to remember why we celebrate the holidays. One reason is to spread love and joy by giving back to others! With all of Us already completely wrapped up in gift-buying for loved ones, why not support businesses which donate proceeds from their sales to charities and contribute to their own charitable missions?

Amazon is a marketplace known for selling anything and everything, and it even includes products sold by businesses who give back. Not many people know about this! Whether you’re looking for home, clothing and gifts in other categories, we took the liberty to find some of the best gifting options which give back in the process. Read on to see our favorite picks!

1. Coffee Lovers: Perfect for the coffee lover on your list, Grounds & Hounds’ Three Blend Starter Kit offers a nice mix of choice and the company donates 20% of all its proceeds to animal rescue partners globally — just $30!

2. Scent Frenzy: Candles are always a solid gift choice, and Bridgewater donates three meals to a child in need for every 18-ounce candle purchased — just $31!

3. Keep the Change: Chala, the maker of the pal zipper wallet, puts animal first by donating 5% of its yearly net profits to animals in need through its charity partner, Heart and Home Animal Rescue Foundation — just $37!

4. Warm Fuzzies: Keep your noggin warm with Love Your Melon’s Beanie — which donates 50% of its profits to various organizations that help families combat cancer — just $35!

5. Reading is Fundamental: Give the gift of reading this Christmas with the Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Canvas Tote — buying one helps Out of Print donate more books and supplies to literacy initiatives — just $22!

6. Travel Effortlessly: For the world traveler, grab Benevolence’s LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Storage Box. It comes with multiple storage options and your purchase helps Benevolence LA give back to Water Mission, an organization that helps build sustainable clean water supply systems around the world – just $19!

7. Nature Essential: Hiking requires being ready for any emergency, and with LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter, you’ll always have accessible drinking water! Buying a personal water filter helps LifeStraw provide clean, safe drinking water for a school child in need for an entire year — just $10!

8. Meaningful Playtime: By buying one of cuddle + kind’s Violet The Fawn Dolls, you help provide 10 meals for kids in need — just $68!

9. Colorful Grooming: Each color option in the COLORFUL Shaving Cream set by Pacific Shaving Company represents a different initiative that benefits from your purchase of the set — just $64!

10. Tasty Initiatives: Buy the FreshJax Grill Seasoning Gift Set helps benefit the company’s initiative to end childhood hunger — just $30!

