Mega-Deal Alert: This Sherpa Jacket Is on Sale for Just $13

You know when you’re just browsing — not planning on buying anything — but doing a little online window shopping for fun…and then you see it? We’re talking about the piece that instantly throws off your plans and has you pulling out your wallet as fast as possible. Hey, it happens!

There’s no need to feel guilty about an unexpected purchase when it’s something you really, really love. There’s especially no need to feel guilty when it’s 41% off and now under $15. And seriously, we’re talking about a piece that wouldn’t surprise Us if it cost closer to $100!

Get the Time and Tru Sherpa Button-Front Jacket (originally $22) for just $13 at Walmart!

Walmart has some major hidden gems with mega-markdowns hiding around its site, and we just about lost our minds when we spotted this exclusive. It’s cozy, it’s on trend, it’s everything! This sherpa jacket is all a modern fashionista could ask for in the middle of winter!

This jacket has a warm, plush sherpa on the outside with a thinner, silky fleece on the inside. It’s all kinds of soft and chic. It has a relaxed fit with a mid-weight feel, and it hits somewhere around the hip, depending on your height. It also has a button-up front leading up to a spread collar, dropped shoulder seams and a chest pocket accent for good measure.

It’s easy to see why reviewers are “100% delighted” with this jacket. They’re commenting on its “amazing quality” and on just how many compliments they’ve received while wearing theirs. It’s not a shock to see they “may just wear this all winter” because they love it so much more than their other outerwear!

This jacket doesn’t have to function only as outerwear though. It could easily be worn as a shacket (shirt jacket) too on a chilly day instead of as a layering piece. It’s open to tons of outfits! Button it up and wear it with faux-leather leggings and chunky bookies, or wear it open over an LBD with heels. You can always go for a simple tee and jeans with sneakers too, or with a cami and straight leg trousers with loafers and socks!

This sherpa jacket comes in a bunch of colors, but a lot of sizes have begun to sell out. Why wouldn’t they with a price this low and a design this good? Green Camo, Copper Penny, Iris Whisper, Rich Black Leopard and Slate Grey all have the most sizes available, so grab your pick ASAP. You might get lucky with the other colorways too though if you’re quick! Go now before it’s too late!

