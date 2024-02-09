Tone Down Your Skin’s Redness With This Nourishing Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you deal with a lot of redness in your skin, you’re not alone. Whether it’s a side effect of a condition like rosacea or your skin has redness flare-ups in reaction to the products you use on it, it’s never a good or fun scenario. Luckily, there are plenty of products available out there to help you combat the issue, and they’re reliable enough that you can keep going back to them with good results.

For instance, Dermelect is a cosmeceutical company with solution-based products like the Dermelect Redness Rehab Sensitive Skin Soothing Cream, which is a $42 jar of cream meant to help “rehab” your skin when you find yourself dealing with an abundance of redness and uncomfortable skin. It does what it says it does, and if you’re in need of some serious help with your redness and other irritation, this is a great stop to make on your skincare journey.

Get the Redness Rehab Sensitive Skin Soothing Cream for just $42 at Dermelect!

This cream is super gentle and acts as an ultra-nourishing treatment that’s fragrance free, cruelty free, vegan, and free of parabens and phthalates. Instead, it uses ingredients like jojoba extract, green tea extract, phytosphingosine, emblica, and allantoin to help lessen the redness you experience and give your face a much more balanced look.

It creates a barrier to protect against anything that aggravates distressed skin and it can nearly instantly help relieve discomfort, dryness, tightness, and other maladies. It’s extremely calming and you can smooth it on whenever you’re stressed for some much-needed therapy.

If you end up dealing with red, stressed skin the majority of the time, this is definitely a treatment you should think about seeking out. It’s an important one that could help improve your overall skincare routine, and you’ll appreciate being able to apply a tiny bit of cream to cut down on the frustration that comes from aggravated skin barriers.

It’s the perfect addition to a skincare regimen with double oil cleansing, essences, toners, and snail mucin – so give it a try today!

