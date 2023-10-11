Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon just debuted its second Prime Day this year, with October 10 and 11 being jam-packed with fabulous markdowns just in time for early holiday shopping! It’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to a little TLC — and nothing says “tender loving care” more than giving yourself the gift of quality skincare.
Anti-wrinkle, anti-aging and skin-smoothing products are essential to any skincare routine concerned with erasing the signs of aging, and there are a ton on sale today at incredible prices thanks to Prime Day. We gathered the absolute best deals on anti-aging skincare solutions right here, so you can click “Add to Cart” and get ready to revitalize your skin.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
Best Prime Day Anti-Wrinkle Skincare Deals
If you’re looking to turn back the hands of time, nothing does that better than smoothing out wrinkles. Products like Neutrogena’s Triple Age Night Facial Moisturizer will do just that, along with remedying uneven tone and skin sag. Plus, it’s nearly 50% off now at just $16 for Prime Day (was $31)!
Below are some other products we swear by for erasing fine lines from skin:
- StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle SD Advanced PLUS Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles and Stretch Marks — originally $82, now just $55!
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum — originally $54, now just $38!
- Image Skincare, Vital C Hydrating Serum — originally $82, now just $57!
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25 — originally $95, now just $62!
- Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment — originally $39, now just $27!
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment — originally $84, now just $70!
Best Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
Anti-aging skincare is about more than wrinkle-busting — it’s about restoring youthful balance to skin, infusing it with a natural glow and reducing the look of redness and pores. The Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil from viral faves Sunday Riley is just the ticket, giving a new meaning to the phrase “beauty sleep.” It’s on sale now for $74 (was $105), courtesy of Prime Day. Here are some of our other anti-aging favorites:
- Mario Badescu Night Cream for Face Ultra-Rich Overnight Anti Aging Cream — originally $22, now just $15!
- Eau Thermale Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream — originally $79, now just $55!
- Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher — originally $40, now just $32!
- Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer — originally $36, now just $25!
- philosophy when hope is not enough facial firming serum — originally $48, now just $35!
Best Prime Day Skin-Smoothing Skincare Deals
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!