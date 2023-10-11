Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon just debuted its second Prime Day this year, with October 10 and 11 being jam-packed with fabulous markdowns just in time for early holiday shopping! It’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to a little TLC — and nothing says “tender loving care” more than giving yourself the gift of quality skincare.

Anti-wrinkle, anti-aging and skin-smoothing products are essential to any skincare routine concerned with erasing the signs of aging, and there are a ton on sale today at incredible prices thanks to Prime Day. We gathered the absolute best deals on anti-aging skincare solutions right here, so you can click “Add to Cart” and get ready to revitalize your skin.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Best Prime Day Anti-Wrinkle Skincare Deals

If you’re looking to turn back the hands of time, nothing does that better than smoothing out wrinkles. Products like Neutrogena’s Triple Age Night Facial Moisturizer will do just that, along with remedying uneven tone and skin sag. Plus, it’s nearly 50% off now at just $16 for Prime Day (was $31)!

Below are some other products we swear by for erasing fine lines from skin:

Best Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Anti-aging skincare is about more than wrinkle-busting — it’s about restoring youthful balance to skin, infusing it with a natural glow and reducing the look of redness and pores. The Luna Retinol Sleeping Night Oil from viral faves Sunday Riley is just the ticket, giving a new meaning to the phrase “beauty sleep.” It’s on sale now for $74 (was $105), courtesy of Prime Day. Here are some of our other anti-aging favorites:

Best Prime Day Skin-Smoothing Skincare Deals