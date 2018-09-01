Everyone wants a dazzling smile, but getting one isn’t exactly cheap! While doctors can charge a lot to make your teeth luminous, we’ve been huge fans of getting the same effect from the privacy of our own home. Lucky for your wallet, we found an inexpensive alternative to a bleaching appointment with the dentist — and no, it’s not a strip!

The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit comes with a 5-bulb accelerator light that helps speed up the whitening process and two gel syringes containing 35 percent carbamide peroxide for the equivalent of twenty treatments. It also has a one size fits all mouth tray that requires no molding, and a storage case. To use, all you need is to attach the tray to the LED light and fill the surface with gel. Then, place in your mouth and use for 30 minutes. The light automatically turns off and beeps in 10 minute intervals.

Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers have sung the set’s praises. Many were thrilled that unlike other kits, strips or trips to the dentist, this doesn’t cause tooth sensitivity. Many swore that it’s the only whitening product that worked for them, even after trying more expensive options. Nearly all shoppers raved that it’s super easy to use!

See it! Pick up the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit on sale for just $45!

