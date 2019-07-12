This Top-Rated Weighted Blanket Is Now Under $35 in This Incredible Sale





Is a poor night’s sleep weighing you down come morning? Don’t worry, it happens to us all. Nothing ruins a good day faster than bad sleep the night before. So, what can we do about that? Lots, actually. From a new mattress to calming apps, there are tons of tricks and tips to regaining control. But, what’s the one solution that’s error-proof?

A weighted blanket, of course. It’s the popular pick so many swear by when looking to deal with an array of problems. From anxious feelings to loneliness — you name it, the weighted blanket will solve it! Sounds good, doesn’t it? Of course, and it’s about to sound even better. Did we mention it’s Woot’s birthday? Thanks to the trusted Amazon partner’s birthday sale, we can gift ourselves this blanket starting at under $35!

The Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket + 2 Duvet Covers is what dreams are made of. Let’s back up for a second though. We know that some of you may still be unfamiliar with weighted blankets in general and if so, don’t worry about it. We are 100% here to help. Weighted blankets are actually amazing. From bedrooms across America to all of our favorite Hollywood A-listers’ must-have lists, they’re taking over. They are a complete gamechanger that we’re calling an absolute nighttime necessity — and so many others are, too!

Think of weighted blankets as the one-stop shop when looking to solve a slew of problems. They can reduce stress, combat anxiety and even provides a hug-like comfort. That’s right, it’s the bedroom companion that doesn’t snore.

This blanket comes available in two colors — blues and grey — and we’re major fans. Both colors are dark enough to seamlessly blend with any current or future bedroom decor.

Want to know what else is amazing? The nano-ceramic bead technology. It really makes this weighted blanket even more one-of-a-kind. This technology was designed to provide all users with quality comfort. It’s infused through a patented forging method that fills this blanket with beads that are more durable. This eliminates all of those low-quality plastic beads and it’s far more comfortable than any of those annoying glass ones.

Here, these beads will seamlessly unify all of the weight. They’re finer, denser and require less fill than most do for the same weight. Most weighted blankets feature a 4-8 anchor point to distribute the weight evenly. Not here! This weighted blanket consists of a 10-point locking system. Talk about really going the extra mile.

One of the most prominent reasons everyone loves a weighted blanket is because it has a natural method of anxiety alleviation called Deep Pressure Stimulation. The weight plays a trick of the mind to help calming chemicals in our brain. It can also help everyone to twitch less, feel secure and ease our mind as we feel protected. In turn, this 10-point system ensures everyone reaps all the benefits properly!

Does anyone need a little more convincing? It also includes two duvet covers, too! Now, it’s not just the piece we want for the bed, it’s the weighted blanket we need to match our bedroom decor, too!

