The Cozy Faux-Leather Leggings You Need for Looking Sleek in the Cold

Faux leather can be a challenge. We love how it gives us the look of real leather without the hefty price tag while also keeping things vegan-friendly, but some faux-leather pieces just aren’t up to par. They look like crumpled-up plastic, and the material is almost never breathable — leaving us sweating and struggling to get through the day without going out and buying a new pair of bottoms!

It may be hard to believe, but some brands do, in fact, get faux leather right — and Topshop is obviously one of them. Topshop is the gold standard of street style around the world, with high-quality pieces any modern fashionista is going to want in their closet. The latest piece they’re sure to build an entire outfit around? These flawless faux-leather leggings!

Get the Topshop Piper Faux Leather Skinny Leggings for just $68 at Nordstrom!

Reviewers say these are “the only faux-leather leggings you need.” They love how “elongating and flattering” they are, one noting how they “fell in love with the fit,” while others can’t get enough of the feel. They’re “so soft and comfortable and warm,” making them an essential for year-round wear. Many are also mentioning how convincing the “buttery-soft” faux leather itself is, noting how the construction looks “upscale.” Others are noticing too; one reviewer said these leggings were an “instant hit” among followers when they posted a photo in them on Instagram!

Apart from the flawlessness of the faux leather, there is another aspect of these leggings we’re ultra-obsessed with. They’re actually lined on the inside with a soft, fuzzy material! Bet you wouldn’t expect that after seeing how sleek and streamlined these bottoms are. We know we didn’t, but that made the discovery all the more exciting!

These leggings have flattering paneling throughout with no pockets to distract from the flow. They do, however, have a side-zip closure up at the high-rise waist, which is elasticized. This is actually super important to Us, because we’ve all seen that one episode of Friends with a panicked Ross trying to squeeze back into his infamous leather pants, and we do not want to find ourselves in that situation. Just say no to the powder and lotion — especially together!

These Piper leggings are currently available in three colors: Black, Burgundy and Olive. There are some petite sizes left too, so scroll through to find the best fit and make sure to follow Topshop’s US size guide — don’t worry, the dropdown tells you exactly how each size will fit!

With several months of cold weather ahead of us, this is the best time of year to pick up these Topshop leggings and enjoy their luxurious lining to the max, so let’s do this thing!

