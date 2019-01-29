When it comes to denim, there is one style that continuously reigns supreme. The signature, skinny jean. This fan-favorite cut has become a staple in just about any and every shopper’s everyday wardrobe. The reason being? The endless versatility. Skinny jeans can seamlessly be paired with any top or equally amazing chunky cardigan at a moment’s notice.

If our wardrobe was an exclusive club, the skinny would forever hold rank as supreme. What other fit holds equal parts stiffness and stretchiness in one single pair? None. The skinny pair is a rare breed, and we can’t help but love it. It’s even rarer for shoppers to find the perfect fit on their first try. Finding the perfect pair is often a daunting task, and often resulting in settling. Shoppers can fear not. We’ve found the ultimate pair of skinny jeans that will have denim-lovers slipping into them faster than they can reach for their usual leggings.

See it: Grab a pair of the Topshop Moto Jamie Jeans (originally $70) now $35 at Nordstrom!

Denim lovers everywhere will agree that when selecting the proper pair of skinnies, there are multiple factors to take into account. The ideal skinny needs to be comfortable enough to move around in, yet tight enough to keep everything in check. It needs to be a perfect blend of stretchy and stiff. And above all, it needs to come in a wash that is aesthetically pleasing. The problem being? There is never one single pair that checks all the boxes. Or is there?

The Moto Jamie Jeans by Topshop is undoubtedly the answer to all denim-lovers’ previously unanswered prayers.

The Moto Jamie jeans were designed to be equal parts sleek and stretchy. The high-waisted top ensures shoppers are comfortably snug, while also including a tapered leg which ensures a slimmer silhouette.

The high-waist design includes a zip fly button closure and five-pocket style design that essentially molds to the body. Moral of the story? Shoppers who slip into these skinnies can anticipate being snug in all the right places while still being able to breathe. Whoever said black was the only slimming option clearly never met these jeans!

In terms of sizing, shoppers should be aware that since these jeans are extremely stretchy, it is important to size down. The whole point of a stretchy jean is just that, they’ll stretch. Reviewers across the board recommend sizing down, not only for a comfortable fit but to optimize the slimming silhouette feature. It’s important — if not crucial — for shoppers to remembers that when sizing down, the jeans might feel a bit too snug and tight. But many reviewers noted that these jeans will mold to the body as the day goes on.

See it: Grab a pair of the Topshop Moto Jamie Jeans (originally $70) now $35 at Nordstrom!

When it comes to washes, the Moto Jamie jeans are currently available in an Indigo shade. In comparison to other skinnies which usually are either a light, medium or dark, these skinnies are an in-between option. So much so, they are the perfect mash-up of a medium and dark wash.

Shoppers should be aware that this rare indigo shade has meaning though. The dark outer corners gradually fade lighter into the inner corners of the jeans. The dark and light contrast is meant to play a trick of the mind for a more slimming silhouette and to lean and lengthen legs! Talk about added benefits!

In addition to the wash and fit, we can’t help but think of the endless style options for this stunning indigo shade.

Since it is an in-between color, the Indigo wash would go perfectly with either black or brown, of course. We can’t help but obsess over how fabulous these jeans would look with a long duster cardigan and loafers for an everyday casual-yet-chic look. Perfect for the girl-on-the-go, top this look off with a cross-body satchel.

Shoppers looking for a fancier rendition, look no further! We recommend pairing these jeans with 4-inch stilettos and an equally sassy top. When opting for a more delicate touch, top off the outfit with a long knit cardigan to keep the look romantic-yet-racy. Looking for added points? Make it the most romantic look yet and add a rose-hue lipstick. Talk about subtle and soft!

For shoppers hoping to keep it edgy, add a leather jacket for the finishing touch! The indigo wash is ideal for season-to-season wear as it can perfectly pair with both winter-resistant boots, as well as strappy sandals in the spring!

Reviewers who have purchased the Moto Jamie jeans have been pleasantly pleased with their purchase! One reviewer cannot stop raving about the indigo wash, as it is one of the most versatile shades when pairing day in and day out. The same reviewer compares it to previous purchases, claiming this is by far the best one they’ve made in years! Another reviewer loves the fit of the skinnies despite starting off small, the pair practically molded to their body after only one day of wear!

Reviewers are certain that if a shopper is looking for the chicest, most comfortable pair of skinnies that are equal parts stretchy and slimming, the Moto Jamie jeans are it!

See it: Grab a pair of the Topshop Moto Jamie Jeans (originally $70) now $35 at Nordstrom! Not your style? Shop alternative denim styles available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!