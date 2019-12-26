3 Must-Have Pieces From the Massive Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale





Everybody! Stop whatever you’re doing! It’s back! The long wait is over — for real this time. It’s the sale we’ve been counting down the days to — the one that’s had us crossing off days on our calendar for months in anticipation. You know exactly what it is. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale, of course!

There is so much to love about this sale. First of all, it’s Tory Burch. That’s truly all that needs to be said, but we just can’t help ourselves. There are over 700 pieces on sale on the world-famous designer brand’s site right now, and they’re up to 60% off their original price. And you know what? That’s not even including the extra 25% off you can claim with a special code! There are limited quantities available of everything, and this sale only lasts for a limited time, so check out three of our favorite picks below that you can save big on today!

Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

This diamond-stitched crossbody is on sale in not one, not two, but three colors! We have the neutral Shell Pink, the orangey-nude Tramonto and the luxurious red Claret. The mixed-media strap of this bag is perfect, and we love how it can be doubled should our outfit call for a shoulder bag look. Reviewers say this accessory is “absolutely stunning,” and we can only imagine how eye-catching it is in real life!

Get the Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $498) for just $262 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Code expires January 14, 2020.

Kira Bootie

The everyday leather bootie we’ve always wanted. Wear it all year long — with everything! The 2.7-inch stacked heel is the perfect height, and the hardware Tory Burch logo is everything. Shoppers say these boots “can make any outfit look dressy” because of their elegance, and that they’re super comfortable, which is a must for Us. Which color will you get — Perfect Black or Tan?

Get the Kira Bootie (originally $398) for just $209 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Code expires January 14, 2020.

Wool Coat

We are so, so obsessed with the golden flip-lock buttons of this wool coat, which will have compliments flying at you every time you wear it. This coat is truly a high-fashion piece, as it was actually part of the opening look from Tory Burch’s FW19 runway show. We love everything about it, from its versatile color to its soft Italian fabric. Shoppers say it’s a “must-have” for your wardrobe, and we couldn’t agree more. We plan to wear this coat for years and years to come!

Get the Wool Coat (originally $898) for just $404 with code EXTRA at Tory Burch! Code expires January 14, 2020.

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale here and everything else from the designer here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!