5 Amazing Tory Burch Gift Picks You Can Get on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Know someone who deserves a designer gift this holiday season? Whether that special someone is your significant other, your mother or your BFF, you want to treat them and make them feel appreciated. That means shopping from Tory Burch!

What it doesn’t mean, however, is feeling like you have to go over your budget. No need! Tory Burch has so many awesome gift picks in its online sale section right now. We’ll walk you through five of our faves!

This Leather Crossbody

A new bag is always a great gift idea, especially when it’s this sleek, chic and wearable. This versatile, double-zip bag could adapt to anyone’s personal style!

Get the Leather Double-Zip Mini Bag (originally $328) for just $199 at Tory Burch!

These Logo Earrings

Any Tory Burch fan would be so excited to open up a gift box featuring these bold resin earrings. They’re oversized but lightweight, and they’ll be such an instant upgrade to any look!

Get the Roxanne Stud Earrings (originally $148) for just $99 at Tory Burch!

This Soft Glazed Wristlet

This gleaming wristlet is the perfect size for just the essentials. Its diamond quilting is pillowy soft and it can totally be used as a clutch too!

Get the Fleming Soft Glazed Wristlet (originally $268) for just $159 at Tory Burch!

These Shearling Mules

A soft suede upper, a leather trim and a cozy shearling lining? These mules are a lounger’s dream. Yes, lounging can be fancy and designer too!

Get the Tory Charm Shearling Mule (originally $328) for just $249 at Tory Burch!

This Gold-Plated Necklace

Chain collar necklaces are huge right now, and this one’s flat ring design is so unique and sophisticated. Its 18k gold-plated brass is polished and stunning!

Get the Flat Chain Collar (originally $278) for just $189 at Tory Burch!

