Go big or go home, especially with handbags! We’re not ashamed we carry around everything we own. No matter if our bag is expandable or not, one minute we’re stuffing them shut and the next, we’re stuck schlepping this excessively bulky (and boring!) bag to-and-from work, the gym, out to dinner, home and back again.

Even more so, when we go looking for a necessary item and the only thing we can locate in that blackhole are our receipts from the beginning of time. Unnecessary, to say the least. What is necessary? A bag that not only offers equal parts structure and style but also guarantees everything inside is organized, even when our lives are not.

The Tory Burch McGraw Leather Hobo is the ultimate go-to-bag when we need a little order! Even better? Shoppers no longer have to sacrifice practicality for pretty. The uber-organized leather hobo is featured in an equally amazing, pebbled-leather! Saying goodbye to those neverending bag black hole has never been easier on the eyes!

See it: Grab Tory Burch McGraw Leather Hobo (originally $478) now just $320 at Nordstrom.

Our eyes immediately were fixated on this stunningly smooth hobo, and eventually went into overdrive (and we mean overdrive) when examining its size. The McGraw leather hobo is big, but not too big, which means it can easily hold a computer but may not be a weekend bag. Honestly speaking, it’s a perfect size. Think about, at any given moment we need our laptop, the second pair of shoes, an umbrella or our makeup bag. A bag needs to be big enough to hold all of that, but small enough to not overhaul us.

Surely, shoppers can relate when recalling a time where they’ve purchased a new bag. Only to then realize that the arm strap was basically joined to their armpit. The horror! The struggle couldn’t be more real. The McGraw leather hobo will avoid any similar scenarios. The 6-inch strap drop is perfect (so, perfect!). It provides just enough space between the bag and our arm while keeping it close enough to our bodies. Even better? It’s versatility. Shoppers have the option to carry the hobo bag over their wrists or even in their hand. Simply stating: it’s not too short and it’s not too big.

Here at Us, we are all being extra, so we couldn’t help but love the extra, hidden features this hobo offers. The leather hobo has a hidden, magnetic closure. This is ideal, and we mean ideal, for shoppers who are always double-checking to see if their bag is shut or not. Eliminating that negativity, the hobo’s hidden, magnetic closure offers peace of mind, secured safety, all while not compromising the sleek design! A-maz-ing!

Right up there with safety? Space. Not only do we — but our bags — need space.

So much so, the Mcgraw leather hobo was actually designed to do so. The interior includes both zip and wall pockets. Meaning shoppers can hide more important items like keys or a wallet in a pocket, then zip it shut. While, the open wall pockets allow easier access for more sought out items like our smartphones, kindle or favorite lipstick. Lastly, the flat base with protective feet ensures the added layer of protection for the shopper who needs a safety blanket. How extra, is too extra? The limit does not exist with the Mcgraw leather hobo’s protection!

Shoppers looking for the shade? Look no further, the hobo is super shady in the featured Devon Sand, which is best described as a buttery nude. The soft, subtle bag is not only classic but equal parts trendy. Logos couldn’t be hotter. Tory Burch’s signature T-logo applique keeps this piece on point! What’s more subtle and sophisticated than its design? The material, which is leather that looks unbelievably rich and exudes sleekness. It’s ideal for shoppers who are looking for a hobo that is not too overpowering

The leather material looks so rich and sleek, while not being too overpowering for day-to-day use. It’s safe to say, the devon sand is pretty perfect!

In terms of how to style this stunner? We can’t help but think how seamless this piece would be when transitioning from not only day-and-night but also, from season-to-season. It’ll look especially wonderful in the summer with bolder color (think fuschia slip dress or yellow minidresses!) or in the winter months with teddy coats (so complimentary). The options are truly endless!

Shoppers looking for the gift that keeps on giving? Look no further. The leather hobo is the gift that keeps on giving, according to a husband who bought this for his wife! This husband of the year wrote a review recalling that the smile on her face as she saw this bag was a memory that will forever be in his mind. Talk about husband goals! Our newly-crowned husband of the year also recommended this five-star bag as a perfect gift!

For shoppers looking for their new neutral or husbands looking for a five-star gift, we highly suggest opting for the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Hobo!

