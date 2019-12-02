Final Day! These Tory Burch Boots Are 50% Off Through Cyber Monday





Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is still here! It’s the lazier version of the annual shopping holiday because you can shop all of the best deals from the comfort of your own desk (or couch — if you’re lucky enough to still be off).

Shopping on Cyber Monday is definitely easier, but just because it’s more comfortable doesn’t mean that the deals aren’t as fantastic as the Black Friday ones! Case in point: these Tory Burch boots that are half-off at Nordstrom! Today’s the last day to get them at this amazing discount — so act fast!

If you have been on the hunt for a great pair of designer shoes that you can invest in, then we definitely think these are the option for you. The Tory Burch Miller Knee High Boot is an incredible shoe to have on hand for the fall and winter season. We honestly can even see ourselves wearing them into the spring as well! And at this incredible price it would practically be a crime to not pick them up today!

These classic tall boots go right up to the knee, and are made from a combination of genuine leather and textile materials. The leather extends from the top of the boot to the ankle, while the knit fabric extends to the top of the boot. The signature Tory Burch gold logo hardware shines perfectly right at the ankle — and leather trim detailing extends to the top and bottom of the boot and across the sides.

The boots come in a classic black color — and we all know one can never go wrong with a pair of black boots. They practically pair with everything, and can be worn for years and years to come without fear of them going out of style. This Tory Burch pair can easily look great with dresses or skirts, or effortlessly chic tucked into a pair of skinny jeans.

The brand recommends that you order a half size up from what you’d normally order, as they warn these boots tend to run a little small. The good news is that leather shoes normally fit and mold to your exact foot shape after you break them in — so even if they feel a tad snug when you put them on right out of the box, after a few wears they’ll definitely feel like they’ve been made just for you!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Miller Knee High Boot (originally $498) on sale for just $234 at Nordstrom, through December 2, 2019 only!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from Tory Burch and shop all of the boots available from Nordstrom here!

