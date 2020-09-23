Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer fashion may be reserved for hot and humid weather, but certain pieces transcend seasons — and that includes the right pair of shoes. Is there any footwear option more iconic than a pair of Tory Burch Miller sandals? They are one of the brand’s trademarks, and we’re always eager to pick up the new versions when they drop. But let’s be real: Our Tory Burch habit gets a little pricey, which is precisely why we’re always on the hunt for a steal.

As luck would have it, Tory Burch is in the midst a major Fall Event right now — and we can all score marked-down Millers if our carts exceed $200. To help you get your shop on, we picked out our five favorite pairs that are included in the sale. Take a peek below and get pumped, because it’s Miller time!

This Tan Leather Pair

This pair of Millers is clean, elegant and timeless. They are rendered in a beautiful tan hue and the sole is outlined with a complementary white border. This pair is a limited-edition online exclusive, so prepare for compliments galore!

Get the Miller Sandal, Leather and get $100 off or more when you buy 2 pairs with code: FALL at Tory Burch!

This Printed Cork Pair

Just when we thought we had seen it all, this pair truly surprised Us. The sole is fashioned from all-natural cork that’s been finished off with a fun metallic confetti print. The straps are lined with leather and the footbed is comfortable and cushioned, which is a standard with the Miller style.

Get the Miller Sandal, Leather and get $100 off or more when you buy 2 pairs with code: FALL at Tory Burch!

This Snakeskin-Print Pair

The dark snakeskin print on these Millers is a dream for the fall! You can team these sandals with skinny jeans, pants or dresses at the start of the season while it’s still warm enough to wear them. Of course, they’ll look just as fabulous in the spring and summer!

Get the Miller Sandal, Embossed Leather and get $100 off or more when you buy 2 pairs with code: FALL at Tory Burch!

This Colorful Pair

Another exclusive, limited-edition pair of Miller sandals! The colorful print that you see emblazoned on these shoes is actually different variations of the traditional double “T” logo. It stands out effortlessly against the black shade of the sole.

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Leather and get $100 off or more when you buy 2 pairs with code: FALL at Tory Burch!

This Bold Gold Pair

We adore everything about this version of the Miller sandal. The sparkling gold hardware logo detail is the highlight of its design, and the embossed snakeskin leather border frames it perfectly. These have all of the many features that make Miller sandals great, but this may be our favorite pair to date!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Sandal, Embossed Leather and get $100 off or more when you buy 2 pairs with code: FALL at Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out everything on sale during the Tory Burch Fall Event!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!