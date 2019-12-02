Final Day! Save Nearly $80 on These Famous Tory Burch Flats





Black Friday 2019 has come and gone, but you know what? We’re not missing it. We’re actually totally fine with it being over — because that means it’s Cyber Monday, and you know online shopping is our favorite! The best deals are still in action on retailers’ websites, and we’re not letting December 2 pass by without a little more Tory Burch in our lives.

Or, you know, a lot more Tory Burch. The high-fashion brand’s famous Minnie flats are not only still on sale at Nordstrom, but they’re still on sale in multiple shades and varying uppers. You like shiny metallic? Check. You prefer an embossed satin look? Check. Hurry though — with these flats averaging around 1,000 reviews and a 33%-off sale marking their price way down, sizes are going fast!

Get the Tory Burch ‘Minnie’ Ballet Flat (originally up to $238) now starting at just $153 at Nordstrom! Final day!

Reviewers say these are “the most comfortable flats in existence,” which is a bold statement — and one most seem to agree with! They love their versatility, saying they’re great from casual to professional affairs, and even for traveling. They say these shoes “already feel broken in” when you first put them on, and that they’ve had no issues with blisters or irritation. Shoppers feel like they’re “always a winner with Tory,” and that’s because they are — especially on Cyber Monday!

These Minnie ballet slippers have a leather upper with a closed, rounded toe featuring Tory Burch’s iconic circular double-T logo medallion on top. This hardware matches the color or pattern of the shoe’s upper in some cases — while in others it’s coated with a polished metallic gold!

These slip-on shoes also feature an elasticized heel for a personalized fit every time, as well as a slip-resistant rubber outsole and stitch-and-turn construction. On the inside, we’ll be thrilled to find layered foam cushioning in the footbed and a smooth leather lining. We don’t want wearing our shoes to feel like a chore, so we majorly appreciate each and every one of these details making these ballet slippers feel like, well…slippers!

There are just hours left, so which color are you going to go for? Gold? Dust Storm? Goan Sand? Or maybe Espresso? You don’t have to stop at just one either. We want every last item checked off our wish list by the time December 3 rolls around. Santa could use a little break this year anyway. We hear he’s quite the busy guy!

Not your style? Check out more from Tory Burch here and shop other Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



