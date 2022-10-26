10 of the Best New Markdowns to Nab From Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Retail therapy! There’s nothing wrong with doing a little shopping here and there — or every day. How can we help it when designer brands like Tory Burch are marking down over 100 new styles? New bags! New shoes! New reasons to look fabulous!
The Tory Burch sale section always aims to please, and the current offerings are no exception. Shop 10 of the best markdowns below — before they sell out!
These Minnie Flats
The Minnie is one of Tory Burch’s most iconic shoe styles. You can wear these leather beauties with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!
This Fleming Bag
This bestseller is a mixed-media beauty, featuring both black raffia and a leather trim, plus a chain accent on the convertible strap!
These Eleanor Heels
The Smoked Paprika shade of these stacked block heels just looks absolutely beautiful with the golden logo hardware on these leather heels. Wear in the spring or summer or with tights or socks in the fall and winter!
These Hank Sneakers
Designer heels, flats and sandals are all the rage, but don’t forget about your white sneakers. This pair is the perfect everyday footwear!
This McGraw Wallet
Treat yourself to something small but essential! You’ll use this bi-fold wallet every day!
This Flower Stencil Dress
So cute! This loose-fit dress will be an automatic pick-me-up on days when you don’t know what to wear!
This Flower Ballet Flat
Perfect your floral-accented outfit with a pair of these mismatched ballet flats!
This Ella Tote
We’d normally save a straw bag for summer only, but this tote’s design makes it a lovely choice for all seasons!
These Ines Espadrilles
It’s always hard to resist a pair of Tory Burch espadrilles — especially when they’re nearly $80 off!
This Sheer Cardigan
This light violet sweater will be a stunning layering piece to help elevate all of your favorite fall outfits. The lettuce-edge hems and cuffs are our favorite!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here!
