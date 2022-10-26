Cancel OK
10 of the Best New Markdowns to Nab From Tory Burch

Retail therapy! There’s nothing wrong with doing a little shopping here and there — or every day. How can we help it when designer brands like Tory Burch are marking down over 100 new styles? New bags! New shoes! New reasons to look fabulous!

The Tory Burch sale section always aims to please, and the current offerings are no exception. Shop 10 of the best markdowns below — before they sell out!

These Minnie Flats

tory-burch-sale-minnie-flats
Tory Burch

The Minnie is one of Tory Burch’s most iconic shoe styles. You can wear these leather beauties with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!

Was $228On Sale: $159You Save 30%
See it!

This Fleming Bag

tory-burch-sale-raffia-bag
Tory Burch

This bestseller is a mixed-media beauty, featuring both black raffia and a leather trim, plus a chain accent on the convertible strap!

Was $698On Sale: $299You Save 57%
See it!

These Eleanor Heels

tory-burch-sale-heels
Tory Burch

The Smoked Paprika shade of these stacked block heels just looks absolutely beautiful with the golden logo hardware on these leather heels. Wear in the spring or summer or with tights or socks in the fall and winter!

Was $348On Sale: $199You Save 43%
See it!

These Hank Sneakers

tory-burch-sale-sneakers
Tory Burch

Designer heels, flats and sandals are all the rage, but don’t forget about your white sneakers. This pair is the perfect everyday footwear!

Was $238On Sale: $169You Save 29%
See it!

This McGraw Wallet

tory-burch-sale-wallet
Tory Burch

Treat yourself to something small but essential! You’ll use this bi-fold wallet every day!

Was $178On Sale: $99You Save 44%
See it!

 

This Flower Stencil Dress

tory-burch-sale-floral-dress
Tory Burch

So cute! This loose-fit dress will be an automatic pick-me-up on days when you don’t know what to wear!

Was $398On Sale: $199You Save 50%
See it!

This Flower Ballet Flat

tory-burch-sale-floral-flats
Tory Burch

Perfect your floral-accented outfit with a pair of these mismatched ballet flats!

Was $348On Sale: $189You Save 46%
See it!

This Ella Tote

tory-burch-sale-tote
Tory Burch

We’d normally save a straw bag for summer only, but this tote’s design makes it a lovely choice for all seasons!

Was $498On Sale: $369You Save 26%
See it!

These Ines Espadrilles

tory-burch-sale-espadrilles
Tory Burch

It’s always hard to resist a pair of Tory Burch espadrilles — especially when they’re nearly $80 off!

Was $248On Sale: $169You Save 32%
See it!

This Sheer Cardigan

tory-burch-sale-cardigan
Tory Burch

This light violet sweater will be a stunning layering piece to help elevate all of your favorite fall outfits. The lettuce-edge hems and cuffs are our favorite!

Was $428On Sale: $259You Save 39%
See it!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here!

