Tory Burch Just Marked Down Tons of Items for Summer — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially June, which means that the summer season is finally upon Us! To celebrate, Tory Burch just dropped a series of amazing new markdowns on some stellar summer pieces.

We’re obsessed with the array of stylish sandals that are up for grabs right now, which is why we’ve highlighted them all below. We also threw in a couple of covetable totes if you’re looking to upgrade your summer bag selection. Keep reading to see all of the great deals!

This Roomy Tote Bag

This tote is ideal for everyday wear, and it also works as a sleek beach bag!

Get the Ella Tote Bag (originally $198) on sale for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

This Leather Organizational Tote

This classic tote comes in so many bright color options, and the different compartments will help keep everything organized!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $348) on sale for just $249, available from Tory Burch!

These Unique Scarf Sandals

These sophisticated sandals effortlessly reflect the high fashion runways, and we want in.

Get the Selby Scarf Sandal (originally $248) on sale for just $149, available from Tory Burch!

These Classic Metal Logo Sandals

This mint shade of these Miller sandals is everything, and it matches perfectly with the gold metal details!

Get the Miller Metal-Logo Sandal, Printed Leather (originally $248) on sale for just $189, available from Tory Burch!

This Printed Tote

All of the bright colors on this tote look gorgeous together, and it’s stunning for summer!

Get the Perry Printed Canvas Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $368) on sale for just $259, available from Tory Burch!

These Chic Suede Sandals

These sandals have a great beachy look that’s seriously chic at the same time!

Get the Suede Slingback Espadrille (originally $278) on sale for just $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Square Toe Flip Flops

The fact that these flip flops have a square toe makes them beyond trendy!

Get the Square-Toe Flip-Flop (originally $68) on sale for just $49, available from Tory Burch!

These Textured Leather Sandals

The layers of leather on these sandals fan out to create the sweetest heart detail!

Get the Heart Thong Sandal (originally $228) on sale for just $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Snakeskin Printed Sandals

Snakeskin is one of our favorite prints, and we love seeing it on these iconic Tory Burch sandals!

Get the Miller Sandal, Embossed Leather (originally $228) on sale for just $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Printed Slides

These slides are cool for the summer thanks to their elevated aesthetic!

Get the Double T Sport Slide (originally $198) on sale for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

These Fun Logo Sandals

Confession: We truly couldn’t be more obsessed with the layered Tory Burch logos on these sandals. Swoon!

Get the Tiny Miller Thong Sandal, Leather (originally $228) on sale for just $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Simple Slingback Heels

Heels like these are incredibly versatile — you can wear them with literally any outfit!

Get the Penelope Metallic Slingback Sandal (originally $328) on sale for just $119, available from Tory Burch!

These Adorable Jelly Sandals

We love the retro ’90s vibes of these jelly sandals!

Get the Mini Miller Jelly Thong Sandal (originally $98) on sale for just $79, available from Tory Burch!

These Layered Flip Flops

The pop of color on the sides of these flip flops is too cute!

Get the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) on sale for just $69, available from Tory Burch!

These Strappy Grecian Sandals

These sandals are serving Grecian goddess vibes. You’ll feel like you’re in Mykonos when you slip them on!

Get the Patos Multi-Strap Sandal (originally $258) on sale for just $179, available from Tory Burch!

These Geometric Printed Sandals

We always love a new Miller sandal update, and this bright yellow pair is beyond!

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Leather (originally $198) on sale for just $149, available from Tory Burch!

These Heeled Sandals

The heel height on these sandals is just tall enough and comfortable for all-day wear!

Get the Gigi Two-Tone Sandal (originally $298) on sale for just $209, available from Tory Burch!

Want to shop more sale? Check out all of the latest markdowns available from Tory Burch here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!