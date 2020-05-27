Tory Burch Just Released Seriously Chic Swimsuits — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We couldn’t be more ready for summer to officially kick off! Of course, based on the current situation and social distancing guidelines, our favorite season will feel far different than it has in the past — but there is still plenty to look forward to.

There are many ways to have some fun in the sun while taking proper precautions to keep everyone around Us healthy. Whether you’re lounging by a backyard pool or responsibly visiting an open beach, warm-weather activities are on the horizon. So naturally, we’re in the market for a fresh new bikini to get set for the season. Our first stop? Tory Burch!

Costa Printed Bandeau Bikini Top and Hipster Bikini Bottom (Legacy Paisley)

Get the Costa Printed Bandeau Bikini Top and the Costa Printed Hipster Bikini Bottom for prices starting at $59 each, and check out all of the latest swim and beach wear from Tory Burch here!

This two-piece swimsuit is easily in the running for our closet’s prestigious Best New Bikini award. We love its simple design, and the dainty geometric floral print throughout. Let’s start with the top — it’s a bandeau-style that is super stretchy, thanks to its smocked material. This makes selecting the right size for you as easy as can be, and the ruffles alongside the hem provide an instant upgrade.

The matching bottoms complete this look to perfection! The same smocked style is featured along the waistband, and the rest of the garment is smoothed out for some elegant contrast. The cut is ultra-flattering, so it’s no wonder that the Costa Printed Hipster is Tory Burch’s most popular swim brief!

Get the Costa Printed Bandeau Bikini Top and the Costa Printed Hipster Bikini Bottom for prices starting at $59 each, and check out all of the latest swim and beach wear from Tory Burch here!

The material on the top and bottom of this bikini has been imported from Eurojersey, which is a premium source based in Italy. Their fabric is meant to have a longer lifespan than other bathing suits made from similar materials. As a bonus, it even offers SPF 50 sun protection. Many of Us know that swimwear doesn’t tend to age well. The fabric loses its stretch, and it just doesn’t look up to par — even after just one season. Luckily, the swimsuits from Tory Burch are seriously high-quality, so you can expect them to last you for many summers to come!

See it: Get the Costa Printed Bandeau Bikini Top and the Costa Printed Hipster Bikini Bottom for prices starting at $59 each, and check out all of the latest swim and beach wear from Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!