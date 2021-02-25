Tory Burch Just Marked Down Over 2,000 Products — See Our 12 Must-Haves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tory Burch is no stranger to great sales. The brand drops numerous major markdown events every year, and we always adore covering them. We need to keep you all informed about the best deals to shop, right?

At the moment, there’s a Secret Sale happening — and trust Us, you don’t want to miss out. To access the incredible deals on over 2,000 products, all you have to do is sign up using your email address. That’s it! After that, you’re free to browse the jaw-dropping prices on some of Tory Burch’s top-rated handbags, shoes and so much more. This sale is happening now through March 12, 2021, and we rounded up our 12 favorite picks below so you can get your shopping started. It’s Tory Time!

This Textured Organizational Leather Tote

How elegant is this tote? From the croc embossed leather, to the various compartments which will keep you organized at all times, it’s a win.

Get the Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $478) on sale for just $329, available from Tory Burch!

These Fancy Logo Flip Flops

These flip flops are an instant upgrade from your standard rubber pair. If flip flops are your go-to shoes during the warmer months, investing in a designer version is a wise move.

Get the Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) on sale for just $49, available from Tory Burch!

These Classic Wedge Espadrilles

Can you blame Us for thinking about the warm summer weather already? These beauties will get plenty of use once the season arrives!

Get the Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal (originally $278) on sale for just $119, available from Tory Burch!

These Snakeskin Print Flats

Animal print is all the rage, and snakeskin is one of our favorite takes on the trend. Fierce!

Get the Minnie Cap-Toe Ballet Flat, Embossed Leather (originally $278) on sale for just $109, available from Tory Burch!

This Geometric Pattern Canvas Tote

This tote is a fresh upgrade to Tory Burch’s classic Gemini print. Artsy and affordable!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $328) on sale for just $199, available from Tory Burch!

These Edgy Heeled Booties

These boots are legendary — period. We’re obsessed with the chunky heel and the ridged sole. Their edgy moto style is so ’90s!

Get the Miller Lug Sole Boot (originally $428) on sale for just $219, available from Tory Burch!

These Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are a Tory Burch staple. They’re super comfortable and easy to wear, and the gold logo detail makes them pop!

Get the Minnie Patent Cap-Toe Ballet Flat (originally $258) on sale for just $109, available from Tory Burch!

These Knee-High Riding Boots

Everyone needs a classic tall boot like this in their wardrobes! They go with so many different outfits, and can be worn year-round.

Get the Brooke Knee Boot (originally $498) on sale for just $229, available from Tory Burch!

This Gorgeous Satchel

This satchel can do it all — it has enough room to fit your daily essentials, and will be the ideal purse to bring for a short trip.

Get the Kira Pebbled Satchel (originally $498) on sale for just $349, available from Tory Burch!

These Sleek Flat Sandals

These sandals are so chic! The simplistic design makes them incredibly versatile.

Get the Patos Disk Sandal (originally $248) on sale for just $99, available from Tory Burch!

This Quilted Shoulder Bag

When someone describes a bag as “classic,” this is surely what they have in mind. Quilted purses are timeless, and this can be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. Plus, the bright colors currently available are going to look divine for springtime!

Get the Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $528) on sale for just $299, available from Tory Burch!

This Sporty Backpack

Wear this backpack if you’re stepping out for a busy day and want to stay hands-free!

Get the Perry Nylon Zip Backpack (originally $248) on sale for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

