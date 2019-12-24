This Classic Tory Burch Pump Is Currently 50% Off Right Now at Nordstrom





We love designer shoes — let’s be real. The only thing we love more just may be a pair of designer shoes that’s on sale! However, with so many on the market and an overwhelming amount of holiday deals, it’s hard to know where to shop. That’s where we come in!

The first place everyone should look? Nordstrom. It’s the one-stop shop for all of our favorite fashion finds, and with a sale going on right now, the timing has never been better. If you’re stuck on what to get, just take a look at this perfect pair of shoes.

Grab the Tory Burch Women’s Pump (originally $258), now only $129 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

When it comes to designer footwear, the Tory Burch Women’s Pump is at the top of the list. This sleek, effortlessly glam shoe is not only perfection in our books, but it’s also majorly marked down at the moment. Yes, these are seriously 50% off, which is rare for such a coveted item!

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “cool and chic” this pair is, while another proud owner emphasized how “terrific” they are. They have been deemed the “perfect nude shoe,” according to a handful of other reviewers — and we can’t help but agree. We’re seriously swooning over the Goan Sand shade.

It’s great for anyone who’s looking for an everyday essential that can be dressed up or down easily. It’ll immaculately pair with any T-shirt and jeans for a laid-back, effortless look.

Oh, and if that’s not your style? Don’t worry! Go ahead and dress it up for a more elegant ensemble with your favorite minidress or skirt. Either way, it will succeed flawlessly.

This rich leather is simple yet sophisticated. It features the brand’s signature hardware as a focal point. Once anyone’s eyes catch this shoe, they will immediately realize it’s subtle, striking and so stylish!

The walkable heel means you can wear it all day, every day with complete confidence that aches and pains aren’t on the horizon. Given the dramatically reduced price tag, this may be the one shoe to scoop up immediately!

