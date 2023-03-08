Tory Burch Has So Many Sandals and Shoes on Serious Sale — Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t necessarily need an excuse to pick up a fresh pair of shoes, but the start of a new season is as good as any! As luck would have it, you can score a chic style on sale at Tory Burch right now — and there are plenty to choose from. Seriously! We discovered so many pairs of sandals and other springtime shoes which are absolutely timeless, so you don’t have to worry about any of these looking outdated next year.

Curious to see which shoes we’ve selected? From casual slides to dressier heels, the options we have lined up for you are some of the absolute best — with deals that are equally as captivating. Read on to find out which pairs deserve a spot in your spring shoe line-up below (plus how much you can save)!

Miller Cloud Shearling

This iteration of Tory Burch’s bestselling sandals style has a shearling footbed which will make them feel extra cozy for the start of spring!

Originally $268 On Sale: $99 You Save 63% See it!

Woven Raffia Slide

The woven strap on these sandals is beyond adorable and adds a boho, rustic vibe to their aesthetic!

Originally $298 On Sale: $119 You Save 60% See it!

Rope Heeled Sandal

Reviewers say they’re obsessed with these heels because of how unique and elegant the design is — as a bonus, they’re comfortable for all-day wear!

Originally $328 On Sale: $149 You Save 55% See it!

Western Mid Boot

Add some funky Western flair to any outfit with these adorable leather boots!

Originally $528 On Sale: $289 You Save 45% See it!

Miller Soft Bicolor Sandal

Flat Miller sandals just got a fierce upgrade thanks to this two-toned version which we’re totally obsessed with!

Originally $198 On Sale: $129 You Save 35% See it!

Bubble Jelly

A modern take on the jelly shoe fad of the ’90s, these slides are built for fun in the sun!

Originally $188 On Sale: $119 You Save 37% See it!

T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

These sneakers are a cut above the rest in the sporty-chic department, and shoppers are equally as in love with them as we are!

Originally $328 On Sale: $199 You Save 39% See it!

Bombé Miller Slide

Throwing on a pair of fashion-forward shoes has never been easier. These baby heel slides are a dream come true!

Originally $298 On Sale: $119 You Save 60% See it!

Miller Cloud

Everyone’s favorite version of Miller sandals is this pair. They have the same iconic “T” logo in leather on the front, but the cork footbed makes them beyond comfy for rocking all day!

Originally $198 On Sale: $119 You Save 40% See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the shoes, sandals and more on sale at Tory Burch here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!