Town Plastic Surgery Provides Premium Experiences at a Fraction of the Cost

Long gone are the days of secrecy and taboos when it comes to plastic surgery.

The truth is that more and more people are seeking out plastic surgery procedures to gain confidence and achieve their dream appearance. As people have become comfortable talking about their plastic surgery, we’ve learned that plenty of average, working people are interested in exploring cosmetic alterations.

For too long, the best cosmetic procedures and techniques were reserved for celebrities and the wealthy. Thankfully, as this technology has advanced and this industry has blossomed, cosmetic procedures are becoming more accessible for the average person.

That’s especially true when doctors and offices take a novel approach to their business model. One such clinic is called Town Plastic Surgery, which is offering a best-in-class cosmetic surgery experience at an affordable and reasonable price.

How do they do it? By specializing.

At their elegant Manhattan office, Town Plastic Surgery exclusively offers breast augmentation procedures. By focusing on one procedure and bringing on a team of board-certified experts who specialize in that one procedure, Town Plastic Surgery has effectively reinvented the wheel when it comes to one of the most sought-after cosmetic changes: breast augmentation.

Their specialty means they can offer breast augmentation at a more reasonable price, finally offering a long-awaited middle ground between luxury and bargain clinics.

And with their own patent-pending system of care called ENLARGE, Town Plastic Surgery is already innovating and improving upon the plastics industry, which was certainly due for some shaking up.

Keep reading to learn more about their approach and what makes it so appealing for people seeking breast augmentations, or head over to their website to request a consultation!

The New Era in Plastic Surgery

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing and approving breast augmentation procedures since the 1970s. While individual cases can vary, at this point, it’s a fairly standard surgery, benefitting from decades of research to make the procedure less invasive and the results more natural.

With breast augmentation becoming so normalized and socially acceptable, it was only a matter of time before the medical industry found ways to make it more affordable and approachable. That’s where Town Plastic Surgery comes in.

Town’s New and Noteworthy Approach

Many, if not most, plastic surgery clinics offer a wide range of procedures, from facial reconstruction to tummy tucks. If you are a patient who regularly seeks out plastic surgery, then having a trusted doctor you can return to for each new procedure makes sense.

But what if you are only seeking to augment your breasts? Traditional clinics tend to be expensive, especially if you are looking for the highest quality of care. If you just want one procedure done well, where can you turn? That’s the question Town Plastic Surgery is looking to answer.

Their approach is to standardize and specialize in breast augmentation. By focusing their attention exclusively on breast augmentation, their board-certified surgeons have honed their craft and expertise. Rather than being generalist plastic surgeons, focusing on a range of procedures and body parts, from facial blepharoplasties to mommy makeovers and Brazilian butt lifts, Town Plastic Surgery are specialists, which improves patient outcomes while keeping costs low.

Town Plastic Surgery represents a new era in the industry. By bringing innovation to the traditional clinic setting, they’re opening the door for so many more people to seek out quality care and achieve the self-confidence they’ve been looking for. You could even call it revolutionary.

Expertise and Innovation

You can feel the difference the moment you step into Town Plastic Surgery’s offices in Manhattan between the technology and the clean, modern decor, but the true difference starts with their staff.

A Staff of Specialized Professionals

Town Plastic Surgery’s staff of board-certified experts are true specialists. Led by Dr. Ross Ratner, a leading NYC-based plastic surgeon, the staff at Town have spent years honing their craft. They know the breast augmentation procedure intimately and can offer their patients individualized and specialized care because they’ve seen it all.

They’re also especially interested in innovating upon the procedure, making it less invasive, minimizing healing times, and improving results. Only a specialized environment can foster innovation like that.

A Commitment to Healing

Part of the reason why Town patients are seeing such great results is that the office has developed a signature system of healing. Their patent-pending aftercare program called ENLARGE, combines AI-powered technology with a human touch.

Patients receive daily virtual checkups from Town staff after the procedure, with one or two in-person checkups after about two weeks. For most patients, the full aftercare timeline is as low as five weeks. Many patients simply take a long weekend and get the procedure done on Thursday or Friday, often returning to their jobs on Monday. That’s how minimally invasive and standardized Town’s experience is.

Unfortunately, aftercare is a seriously neglected piece of plastic surgery, especially for more affordable clinics. More interested in their bottom line than in patient care, some offices offer very little care after the procedure.

For Town Plastic Surgery, aftercare is of the utmost importance.

Town’s ENLARGE aftercare program is proven to improve patient results, reduce recovery times, and provide a better overall experience. Patients can easily get in touch with their doctor and care team to ask questions, share their experiences, and receive assurance and affirmation.

From their AI-powered tech to their people-first bedside manner, what’s clear is that Town Plastic Surgery has merged the best of modern medical technology with proven patient care, providing their clients with an efficient but warm experience in which they feel heard and helped.

Visit Town Plastic Surgery’s website today, and see the difference for yourself.

Experience, Experience, Experience

This leads us to the experience of being a Town patient. In addition to their expert skills as plastic surgeons, Town offers patients a truly luxurious and well-honed experience, from their first interaction with the clinic to their last.

Clean and Modern

When patients reach out to Town Plastic Surgery, their first touchpoint is a well-designed and easy-to-understand website. Interested clients are offered a consultation, which can be held either in person or virtually. Town understands that its patients lead busy lives, and they’re willing to go the distance to help them achieve their dream body without majorly inconveniencing themselves.

During their consultations, Town Plastic Surgery uses 4D Vectra technology, so patients don’t need to just imagine what their new body will look like, they can actually visualize it and make tweaks as needed and select the type of implants and type of placement that is just right for them.

After their consultation (both virtual or in-person), patients come into the office and are immediately met with a sleek, bright, and clean office, smartly outfitted with modern decor. The elegant office space, located just south of Bryant Park in Manhattan, offers a luxurious experience at a fraction of the cost of similar clinics.

While breast augmentation is fairly standard, it’s important that you go to an office that puts effort and care into designing a beautiful, safe, and relaxing environment, and that’s exactly what Town Plastic Surgery has done at their New York office.

Personal and Human

Town Plastic Surgery sits at the intersection of great technology and interpersonal care. Nowhere is that clearer than in their clinic. In addition to their team of highly trained doctors, Town also employs a wide staff of nurses who are uniquely focused on making this a stress-free and even relaxing experience.

Before, during, and after the procedure, nurses regularly check in with the patient, monitoring their progress and answering any questions as they come up. It’s truly a best-in-class experience, and it’s amazing to see it offered at such a reasonable price.

Town Plastic Surgery Is the Future of Plastic Surgery

Speaking of, let’s talk about price. With breast augmentation procedures starting well below the Manhattan industry average at $6500, Town Plastic Surgery represents an exciting new option for patients.

In an age where so many industries are being reinvented to better serve customers, it’s about time that plastic surgery started to follow suit. The type of experience that Town Plastic Surgery offers used to be reserved for celebrities and the ultra-wealthy. Not anymore.

With a specialized practice that exclusively offers breast augmentation, Town Plastic Surgery is able to offer its patients high-quality care at reasonable prices.

If you’ve been looking for a sensational experience with the best technology and doctors available but have been deterred by the outrageous prices, Town Plastic Surgery is here for you.

You can learn more about their offering and unique system of care on their website, where a representative from their care staff can talk you through what they can do for you.

