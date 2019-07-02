



Toy Story 4 is officially in theaters and we plan to go see it a minimum of five times. We’ve been so attached to this franchise since the first movie premiered in 1995, and the characters practically feel like our very own friends. Woody, Buzz and the gang have carried us through so many smiles, tears and waves of nostalgia over the past 24 years, and we want to make sure their legacy carries on forever!

What better way to do so than to gift our own children, nieces, nephews and loved ones their very own Toy Story toys? We picked out five official toys from shopDisney.com to celebrate Toy Story 4, all of which are majorly giftable! We may even gift ourselves, too!

Woody Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 15”

We’ve always wanted our very own Woody toy just like Andy’s (and now Bonnie’s), and this one is the real deal! This toy actually starts speaking on its own when another Toy Story interactive toy is close to it! Don’t worry, this feature can be turned off when playtime is over. This toy also has Woody’s famous detachable cowboy hat and the name “Bonnie” written on the bottom of his boot!

See it: Get the Woody Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story – 15” for just $33 at shopDisney.com!

Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure – 12”

Can we really have a Woody without a Buzz? Of course not! This toy also can speak over 10 phrases, and in case any scary aliens or destructive neighbors named Sid pop up, we can activate the laser lights or release Buzz’s wings for a quick getaway! Rather stay on the ground and fight? Make sure Buzz’s helmet is on and watch as he karate chops all of the baddies away!

See it: Get the Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure – 12” for just $33 at shopDisney.com!

Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 4 – 14”

Bo Peep means business these days. We can turn her skirt into a cape with this talking toy, and then get to work using her shepherd’s crook to round up sheep, or other toys. This is the perfect gift for any child who loves playing dress-up since the outfit can be changed! The adorable bow is attached, though, as it should be!

See it: Get the Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toy Story 4 – 14” for just $33 at shopDisney.com!

Slinky Dog Shufflerz Walking Figure – Toy Story 4

We’ve always loved Slinky Dog, and this traveling toy is a great gift for a kid who loves dogs, but might not be quite ready to take care of a real one just yet. Just push down on this toy’s head 10 times to wind him up and watch him take himself on a walk! No doggy bags necessary!

See it: Get the Slinky Dog Shufflerz Walking Figure – Toy Story 4 for just $13 at shopDisney.com!

Toy Story Alien Ear Hat

Every time we see the three-eyed alien toys in a Toy Story movie we immediately want to do an impression of them, so why not take it up a notch by dressing like one with this cute felt and plush hat? It’s the perfect callback to the first movie at Pizza Planet as they all wait to be chosen by The Claw!

See it: Get the Toy Story Alien Ear Hat for just $25 at shopDisney.com!

