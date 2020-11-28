Reviewers Say This Transformative Serum Is Worth The Hype

We wish we could try every skincare treatment out there, but the sad truth is, not every treatment is suitable for every skin type. Someone could be raving over a toner that broke us out, while we might be stocking up on a sheet mask that someone else can’t stand. Sometimes it’s the ingredients, and sometimes it’s the person. It’s tough to find a product that truly works for everyone who gives it a try. Tough . . . but not impossible.

The Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment is one of the most beloved skincare products out there. With a rating of five out of five stars accumulated from hundreds of reviews, it’s making a name for itself as the best of the best.

Also available at Amazon in a smaller size for $105! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

In a clinical study led by Sunday Riley, 100% of women who used it reported that they had “significantly smoother and more radiant” skin with a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles in just three minutes. Obviously, they also all said they would definitely recommend it to a friend.

Shoppers are also seeing “transformative” and “instant” results, calling this treatment “a miracle in a bottle.” Someone said that since they began using this serum, they’re often mistaken for being 15 years younger than their actual age! Okay, we guess the Fountain of Youth was hiding in the skincare aisle all along! Others reported that they not only saw results immediately upon application, but that their skin now “glows long term as well.” Other results shoppers have seen include fewer blackheads, reduced acne, smoothed out fine lines, smaller pores and softer, more luminous skin.

This treatment is gentle and ideal for all skin types, including sensitive, dry, oily, acne-prone, mature and combination. For those sensitive skin, Sunday Riley recommends trying this product out as a wash-off mask, applying one to three pumps to dry skin and rinsing off after about 15 minutes to see the same effect as other skin types.

Just as this serum is meant for all skin types, it’s also meant to target pretty much all of our concerns: aging skin, wrinkles, loss of firmness, hyperpigmentation, sun damage and large pores, to name a few.

The high-potency, purified lactic acid may plump up our fine lines and slough away our dry and damaged skin, exfoliating deeply to let our healthier, youthful skin shine. Lactic acid is also said to help our skin produce natural collagen and clear us up!

Also available at Amazon in a smaller size for $105! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Along with the lactic acid are a few other key ingredients that are major players in this serum’s effectiveness. The licorice may help with hyperpigmentation by brightening up our skin, while the lemongrass may turn our radiance up from a one to a one million. There’s also aloe, a forever-popular skincare ingredient, known for its soothing and refreshing properties.

While this serum has plenty of good ingredients, it also leaves out the bad ones. It’s gluten-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, vegan, natural and fragrance-free! That was a mouthful, but an amazing one.

To use this Sunday Riley treatment, we start by washing our face. We recommend following up with toner! After our face is dry, we can then we can take one to two pumps of the serum and apply it to our face, neck and decollete, which is the area just below the neck. Pat and press in for better absorption! No rinsing necessary, unless we’re using it as a mask.

Follow up with moisturizer at the end to pack all of the goodness into our pores so our skin stays hydrated. Use once daily or as needed! This product is meant for all skin types, but we can still customize our own routine and do what works best for us.

This all-in-one, anti-aging treatment is filling up medicine cabinets everywhere. We’re definitely making room in ours for this starring attraction. Maybe we should get a spotlight, too. We’ll already be glowing, but who couldn’t use a little (or a lot of) extra glow?

