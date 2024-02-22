Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The heavy sweaters of December are out — but tank tops and shorts aren’t quite in yet, so as a melodramatic TV character would say, what are we? The weather is giving us mixed signals left and right. But if you consider yourself a fashionista, you’ve already got a few things planned to wear during the confusion of transitional season — so you’re covered, right?

Well, not so fast! We found a puff-sleeve sweater we’re almost certain you don’t already have in your transitional wardrobe, but will be upset you didn’t find sooner… especially if you love being first to a trend. Yes, fashion is ever-changing and unpredictable, but there are some items you wish you could have found yesterday and claimed as “your idea.” Luckily, it’s not too late with this one — you’re welcome in advance!

Get the Puff Short-Sleeve Sweater Top for $37 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sweater doesn’t have long or short sleeves, but rather elbow-length ones that have a lantern shape and cuff at the ends. But don’t worry — the fabric is lightweight and stretchy, so the cuffs won’t suffocate your forearms! A mix of viscose, nylon and polyester, the material is easy on the skin. It has an overall loose fit, ideal for days when you want to be stylish but don’t want to be constrained — which, if we’re assuming correctly, is probably every day.

The solid color, waist length and trendy style make it a dream pick for pairing with jeans for a daily casual look or with black leather pants for a night out. During this time of year, we love the look of this sweater with a trench coat, chunky pair of boots and dark jeans, but you can also rock it with a skirt and sandals during the summer. The sky’s the limit! We aren’t exaggerating when we say there are endless ways to style this sweater 365 days a year. But whether you choose to dress it up or down, keep in mind that some dangle earrings and a crossbody purse can never hurt!

Plus, if you’re a corporate gal, you’ll start to look forward to those Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the office if it means you can wear this sweater. It will easily become your new go-to outfit for work with dress pants, a blazer and heels — and for company cocktails immediately after. You’re going to be the trendiest person at the office, at the bar and in the checkout line at the grocery store!

This sweater comes in 23 different colors and a few different necklines, so choose between a crew-neck, square-neck or V-neck shape. Full disclosure: You can’t go wrong with any of them! We totally see why this is Amazon’s Choice.

